100 Years Ago
May 11, 1921
From injuries received during a wrestling bout in this city, Granville F. Stull, a storekeeper in Yellow Springs, Maryland, died yesterday at noon after an illness of 10 days. Mr. Stull participated in a friendly tussle several weeks ago and struck his head on an iron bar. These injuries contributed directly to the death of Mr. Stull. His age was 66 years, 9 months and 28 days.
After the charge of assault upon Margaret Hoffman and Agnes Gilbert had been dismissed against her, Mrs. Marie Mackley pleaded guilty before Judge J. Graham Johnson Tuesday to the city charge of shooting a revolver off within the city limits. She was fined $5 and costs. After reviewing a previous hearing’s testimony, the case was described as one where a “mountain had been made out of a molehill.” A large crowd that turned out to hear additional evidence yesterday was disappointed.
50 Years Ago
May 11, 1971
Police and sheriff’s deputies continue their search of a 19-year-old youth awaiting trial on charges of breaking and entering, larceny, receiving stolen goods and two counts of burglary. He escaped from the Frederick County Jail sometime during the night Sunday. According to Sheriff Richard O. Baumgartner, the prisoner used a spoon to work the mortar loose around the “ancient brick walls” of the jail.
Eight-pound Wayne Edward Wiles, born at 4:25 a.m. on Mother’s Day at Frederick Memorial Hospital to Mrs. Charles Wiles of Mountaindale, received gifts from the March of Dimes. Monday marked the beginning of March of Dimes “Healthy Baby Week” at which time the group annually honors the first child born in Frederick on Mother’s Day.
20 Years Ago
May 11, 2001
One Frederick man locked his Honda Civic to protect it from thieves, but it didn’t keep the car from being burglarized. About 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, Frederick police were called to South Market Street, where he’d left his car parked. They found the vehicle locked but missing all four of its tires. The body of the car was jutting out in the road. “Apparently they jacked it up and set it on the ground,” said Lt. Bryan Brown, patrol commander of the Frederick Police Department.
A Frederick truck driver was issued a criminal summons on a charge of second-degree assault Thursday for a fight he allegedly had with another trucker at the Brunswick railroad yard. According to Brunswick police, the truck driver is accused of injuring the other man’s left eye, when he kicked him in the head earlier this month. The other man required stitches, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.