100 Years Ago
May 11, 1922
The annual crusade against mosquitoes and their breeding places will open soon, Mayor Gilmore Schley said yesterday. It is a job of first importance, the mayor feels, to wipe out these pests. Like those in other towns and cities, certain people in Frederick, including some of the city’s most worthy citizens, have been permitting breeding places for mosquitoes and other pests. The setting aside of two days as clean-up days has been found to be advisable. The people of Frederick will be notified through the columns of the press of the dates set aside for the cleaning up and their cooperation will be asked.
The 175th anniversary of the organization of the Old Monocacy Reformed church and the 200th anniversary of the founding of the village of Monocacy will be celebrated by St. John’s Reformed church, Creagerstown, from May 30 to June 4. The Old Monocacy log church was built in 1732. The village of Monocacy on Hunting Creek near Shryock’s Mill was founded between 1722 and 1730. This was the oldest settlement of white people in Western Maryland.
The second annual re-union of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad Veterans’ Association in Brunswick yesterday was one of the largest and most interesting events held in that town for many years. The feature of the day was a big parade, participated in by about 1,100 school children in costume, Red Men in native costumes and on horseback, bands of music, cowboys and delegations from civic, patriotic and fraternal organizations. The procession formed at Red Men’s Hall and moved west to High street.
50 Years Ago
May 11, 1972
“I try keeping them off my land, but they only come back to rob me,” a county landowner said Wednesday. C.B. Steele, of Monrovia, is neither describing poachers nor common burglars. As far as the Frederick landowner is concerned, the Frederick County Board of Assessors is far worse. “They cheat and then try to cover up their doings. They’ve tried to cover up my case, then they sneak on my land after I had written Norris (Frederick County supervisor of assessments) to keep away from my home.” Steele believes the county has overvalued his home and land. His assessments have been raised $7,045 in three years.
“We would like to help the community to be aware that mental health is its responsibility,” stated Daniel C. Roff, director of the Frederick County Health Department’s Community Mental Health Services. “We would like to help the community to help itself.” He stressed the importance of keeping the emotionally ill in their own community whenever possible, instead of sending them away to regional hospitals. Inpatient facilities and partial hospitalization have not been developed in Frederick but will come eventually. “We have been using Springfield State Hospital in Sykesville for inpatient care,” he said.
20 Years Ago
May 11, 2002
Six-year-old Allyson Rice bounces around her house with the same energy she harnesses for 20 hours a week to volunteer for Pet-4-Pets Animal Rescue. This year, Allyson was a runner-up in the American Humane Association’s annual Be Kind to Animals Kid Contest. Between 80 and 90 students were entered in the contest, which ended in May, said Anna Gonce of the AHA. The blue-eyed, blonde-haired Allyson was in the contest’s 6- to 9-year-old category. She was nominated by a woman at Pet-4-Pets.
The former president and CEO of Hartz & Co. pleaded guilty in federal court Friday afternoon to embezzlement and income tax fraud. Benjamin Gilbert, 54, of Germantown, admitted defrauding the well-known Frederick clothing firm by stealing money and using his position to obtain personal loans exceeding $2 million. The company located near the Frederick airport employs 600 workers and posts annual sales of $60 million.
