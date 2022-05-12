100 Years Ago
May 12, 1922
J.Vincent Fox, who was arrested on a charge of embezzlement in connection with the collection of dog license taxes for Frederick county, was committed to jail for a further hearing in default of $200 bail, when he was brought before Justice Alban M. Wood Wednesday. Fox, who was dismissed last winter as a deputy game warden for Frederick county, is charged with embezzling between $42 and $52, which he is alleged to have collected as dog license money and failed to pay Treasurer John W. Snook.
Old Sol turned out in summer attire yesterday and scored 91 in the shade. It was the first real summer day of the season, and according to the weather man, sunshine will prevail again today. The weather was just right to bring on strawberries and early vegetation and, incidentally, to bring out straw hats and bare feet.
50 Years Ago
May 12, 1972
A curfew, which was clamped on Frederick last night following an anti-Wallace disturbance, was lifted at 6 a.m. today by Mayor E. Paul Magaha. The disorder touched off an 11 p.m. curfew by Mayor Magaha who was showered by glass when a brick was tossed through the left rear window of the police car of Major Charles V. Main, Chief of Police. None of the occupants were injured. Wallace headquarters contended this morning that the demonstration “was organized by some people at Hood College and by McGovern’s people.” The first disorders occurred at the Armory, where Ala. Gov. George Wallace was speaking to about 1,000 people. A confrontation against police came as Wallace attempted to leave the Armory surrounded by Secret Service men, state and city police equipped with riot protection gear. A window in Wallace’s car was reportedly broken by a thrown object. Wallace was not injured.
Muriel Humphrey wasted few words on feminine niceties Thursday during a luncheon in Urbana with 450 members of the United Democratic Women’s Club of Maryland. “I’m not treated just as a woman,” the wife of Hubert Humphrey told The Post. “No longer are we just talking about, “Hi! How are your children?’ We’re talking politics.”
Squeezed into her hectic schedule, Mrs. George McGovern granted the News-Post an exclusive interview Thursday. On the ride from Frederick to her luncheon meeting with the United Democratic Women’s Club she spoke of her hopes and what she would like to see done if she were the First Lady. “I would like to be an activist First Lady,” she said. “I think the First lady should act in keeping with her nature, and I’m an activist.”
20 Years Ago
May 12, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
