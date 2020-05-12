100 Years Ago
May 12, 1920
A daring attempt at hold-up by auto bandits was reported to the Baltimore police Monday night. The attempt at hold-up was frustrated by the quick action of throwing on all power in the stopped automobile and escaping. It was staged Sunday night on the Frederick turnpike between Frederick and Buckeystown. The four from Baltimore rounded a turn and saw a big automobile stopped alongside the road. Thinking that the stalled car had broken down, Andrew Walker started to slow down. As he approached the other car he inquired if he could be of assistance. “Go ahead and get ‘em Jim,” said someone in the halted car. Almost immediately four of the men in the stalled car jumped out and made a rush for the Walker machine. Walker pressed his foot against the accelerator and his machine jumped forward.
After burning over about 2,500 acres of woodland, a fire that started in the mountain a short distance beyond Catoctin Furnace on the property of Joseph Throp Sunday afternoon was gotten under control yesterday afternoon. A smaller fire broke on in the mountain near Foxville Monday morning and spread rapidly. It was reported last night that this fire was also under control.
50 Years Ago
May 12, 1970
The Frederick City Planning Commission passed a motion last night approving the final plat of Hillcrest Orchards with one condition. The condition attached to the motion is that the developer “... will post sufficient surety in the form of suitable boards, certified check, money in escrow or other security acceptable to the Mayor and Board of Aldermen.” The amount would cover the construction cost of necessary public improvements required by the city from existing available public facilities to, and including, those required within the subdivision.
The Advisory Commission on Family Life and Human Development reviewed and approved the film “Human Reproduction” at its Monday night meeting at the Board of Education office. “Human Reproduction” presents a graphic explanation of male and female sexual organs and describes their individual functions.
Miss Ellyn Cornish bettered her mile time and remained undefeated at the distance in defeating National 15-17 champion Beth Bonner of Morgantown, W.Va., at the Gettysburg College Invitational. Miss Cornish, a 15-year-old 9th grade West Frederick Junior High School student, ran a 5:05:01 sec. race to register the fastest individual mile ever run by a Eastern United States competitor regardless of age.
20 Years Ago
May 12, 2000
The Frederick County Division of Public Works hosted a second public hearing on four alignment possibilities to reconstruct Water Street Road and an old bridge over Israel Creek. The current road and bridge do not meet the county’s minimum requirements for a minor arterial road, said division chief engineer Thomas Meunier. The courtesy bridge was installed as a temporary measure nearly 20 years ago.
Morgan Keller Inc. of Frederick on Thursday won the contract to build the C. Burr Artz Library expansion, a contract worth more than $8 million. The Frederick County Commissioners voted Thursday to approve the contract despite the fact that it’s more than $1.5 million over the original estimate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.