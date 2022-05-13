100 Years Ago
May 13, 1922
With a detonation that was heard a distance of 40 miles, a meteor appeared to fall to earth some distance north of Lawrenceville, Va., at about 11:15 last night, according to reports from Richmond. The phenomenon was said to have rocked the earth not unlike an earthquake, shaking houses and awaking residents from their slumbers. The whole countryside for miles around was lit up with a glare as bright as midday, and the meteor omitted a swishing sound as it hurled through space. The meteor was found 12 miles northwest of Blackstone, in Nottaway county. Striking a grove of oak trees, the meteor made a depression in the earth that measured more than 500 square feet in area. The meteor weighed 20 tons.
A warning to autoists who have obscured or dirty markers — license number plates — on their cars was given today by Motor Vehicle Commissioner Baughman. The commissioner announced that he would give orders next week of cars on which the markers are not plainly visible and clean enough to read at a distance of 25 feet. Baughman explained that he sought to reduce the chances of reckless drivers escaping and hiding their identity after running down some pedestrian or after some other violation of the law.
The Point of Rocks baseball nine opened its season yesterday by defeating the Leesburg, Va., team in a game at Point of Rocks by the score of 4 to 2. Cummings, for Point of Rocks, held the opposing team to three scattered hits.
50 Years Ago
May 13, 1972
Frederick County Sheriff Richard O. Baumgartner has sent a letter to State’s Attorney Robert Rothenhoefer asking that the state’s attorney stop probing his personal affairs — such as the sheriff’s relationship to his wife and family. Baumgartner contends that the state’s attorney’s office is asking the sheriff’s employees “how the sheriff gets along with his family.” Baumgartner said, “while I get along with my wife and family very well, I resent this invasion into my personal affairs.”
“They all stink. But as long as I have the right to vote, I might as well cast a ballot for somebody. Just say I’m undecided.” This response was typical as over half of the people asked in a quick survey of presidential primary voting preferences had no choice of candidate.
20 Years Ago
May 13, 2002
A Mount Airy resident will ask a judge to stop the swearing-in of Mayor Gerald Johnson unless the town elections board holds a new election or resurrects votes which, if originally counted, would have seated James Holt. Michael Boyer, one of many residents disputing the election result on several fronts, said he will go to Carroll County Circuit Court this week to stop the swearing-in of Mr. Johnson scheduled for May 20. Officially, Mr. Johnson beat Mr. Holt by a tally of 492 to 311. But George Woodfield Jr., chairman of the three-member town elections board, said 259 votes were thrown out, the “vast majority” of which had “Holt” or “Mr. Holt” written in. Mr. Woodfield said the disputed votes were no good because they have no first name and other residents, eligible to hold office, have the same last name. But critics say the intent of voters was obvious because no one with the last name Holt, besides James Holt, campaigned.
Frederick County is considering doing something unique — building a covered bridge. The structure, now being studied by residents and public works officials, would replace a temporary bridge over Broad Run on Gapland Road. It is estimated that the project may cost $1.7 million. Federal funds are available for both covered and open spans.
