100 Years Ago
May 13, 1921
Beware! Today is hoodoo day — Friday, the 13th, and the only hoodoo day of the year of 1921. A diligent study of the Friday column in the calendars show that it is impossible for a year to be adjusted without the fateful day of the week corresponding with the unlucky numbers once at least. So 1921 is as little unlucky as it is possible for any year to be.
One hundred and fifty-five girls and boys of six high schools of the city and county will be graduating this year.
The rain of the past two days are swelling the county streams, and late yesterday evening reports were to the effect that all were in danger of breaking bank and that a number had already done so. It was reported that both the Tuscarora and Linganore had already overflowed the meadows along their course. Nearly 3 inches of rain has fallen in two days.
50 Years Ago
May 13, 1971
U.S. Senator Charles McC. Mathias (R-Md.) made a major appeal from the Senate floor Wednesday for Congress to expedite the decision to make Fort Detrick the cancer research facility needed to carry out President Nixon’s goal of finding a cure for this dreaded disease.
A 10 percent pay increase for city wage earners has been included in the proposed 1971-1972 city budget, Mayor E. Paul Magaha announced Wednesday. About 260 employees would be affected by the change, which would include a 25-cents-per-hour minimum increase for those employees earning under $2.50 an hour.
20 Years Ago
May 13, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.