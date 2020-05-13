100 Years Ago
May 13, 1920
William I. Weems, a well-known citizen, died yesterday evening at his home on East Second street after a short illness of acute indigestion, 76 years old. For more than thirty years he taught school in different counties of the state and was a mathematician of recognized ability. His advice was frequently sought by county school superintendents and other educators in reference to mathematical problems and school examinations.
An Oakland touring car No. 72496, belonging to Albert Conaway, was stolen by Edward Barrett, alias Clarence Garrett, at Mt. Airy on Tuesday night about 8:30 o’clock. The machine was standing in front of the Mt. Airy Opera House. Conaway was inside attending a show. When he came out the auto was missing. Deputy Sheriff Edgar Mercer was notified and he trailed the stolen machine to near Baltimore. In the machine were two boys from Mt. Airy, Charles Harris and Earl Wilson, both aged 14 years, who said that Garrett had promised them a ride saying that he would leave them out of the car at Ridgeville. When the machine reached Ridgeville, the boys said Garrett said he would not stop and told them to stay in the car. Garrett was taken before a police magistrate and was ordered taken to the Westminster jail.
50 Years Ago
May 13, 1970
Five new dog traps were received Tuesday by the Frederick County Dog warden. The traps are designed to trap a dog without harming him. Sheriff Crammel Jacobs said the traps will be used by county Dog Warden Arthur Simons mostly on private property at the owner’s request. Sheriff Jacobs said dog complaints have increased greatly this year and the traps may be the answer to the problem.
The Frederick County Planning staff recently completed a preliminary study on rapid transit, concluding that by the year 2000 it is within the realm of feasibility that this county will have a rapid transit system along the 70S corridor.
20 Years Ago
May 13, 2000
William Cardinal Keeler, Archbishop of Baltimore, signed a contract to buy a portion of the Denton Garst farm on Opossumtown Pike this week in order to build a new and enlarged St. John Regional Catholic School, it was announced at the farm Friday, during a press conference. The 25-acre purchase cost the Diocese of Baltimore about $2 million, Cardinal Keeler said. The money will eventually be repaid by local Catholics.
High school proms are expected to be the social event of the year if you’re a teenager, but at Brunswick High, the entire community gets involved. Parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, people who are new to the town and those who have been here for generations, all congregate outside the school on prom night to watch girls in tulle teeter on high heels and boys in tuxedos yank at the collars of their starched shirts. “It’s a very unique experience,” said Bev Shaffer, a special education teacher and advisor to the junior class which hosts the prom for the seniors. The job includes transforming the gymnasium into a fantasy land.
