100 Years Ago
May 14, 1920
The annual Ascension Day services to the Jacques de Molay Commandery No. 4 Knights Templar, were held last night in the Grace Reformed church. Rev. John A. Ditzler, pastor of the church, preached a sermon to the Knight, the theme of which was “The Ascension Message.”
Sailor Boy Tony Pizzo, who has made one trans-continental trip hand cuffed to a bicycle, reached Frederick Tuesday evening on his return trip from New York to Los Angeles. Mayor Hylan of New York sealed the cuffs on Tony for this journey on April 25. He offers a $500 reward to any one who can release his cuffs without filing or cutting. They stay on him day and night during the trip. His first ride under these conditions was the result of a wager. So much attention was attracted by his feat that he is making the return as a stimulus to navy recruiting.
One hundred Chinese ring-necked pheasant eggs have been received by James Rowe, president of the Frederick County Fish and Game Protective Association, from the Conservator, Commission of Maryland. They are to be distributed for propagating purposes in different sections of the county. Game Warden Louis C. Etchison will also receive 100 eggs for the same purpose. Mr. Rowe has also received 350 partridges from the Conservation Commission and distributed them in the county. He also received 2,200,000 yellow perch for distribution in waters of Frederick county including Double Pipe cree, Tom’s creek, Owen’s creek, Bush creek and Middle creek.
50 Years Ago
May 14, 1970
The U.S. Army’s skilled “Golden Knights” parachute team highlighted a well-attended Armed Forces Day show at Fort Detrick. Col. E.M. Gershater, the post’s commanding officer, in his address for the occasion, said: “Armed Forces Day at Fort Detrick provides an opportunity to inform you all — our neighbors from Frederick, Yellow Springs, Walkersville, Urbana, Buckeystown, Braddock Heights, Middletown, and all the other nearby communities — about Fort Detrick’s role and contributions to our national defense and welfare.”
Chris Matthews was elected president of the Board of Education at Wednesday’s meeting. Pete Bowers will serve as vice president in the coming year. Richard Kline stepped down from the post, commenting that it has been a real personal education serving as president of the board.
20 Years Ago
May 14, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
