100 Years Ago
May 14, 1921
Caught in an explosion of dynamite, George Florence, about 21 years old, and Quynn Topper, about 25 years old, of near Emmitsburg, were badly injured yesterday morning while dynamiting stumps on the Blue Mountain Orchard Company farm, near Emmitsburg. Both men were badly cut and lacerated about the face and chest.
Washington — Mrs. Emma Bergdoll, mother of Grover Cleveland Bergdoll, draft dodger, told a House investigating committee today that she buried the $105,000 in gold from the Treasury Department in the fall of 1917. She refused to give any information regarding the burial place but indicated it was not as far away from Philadelphia as Hagerstown.
The forest service, United States Department of Agriculture, is the authority for the statement that the squirrel, through his habit of burying nuts, has been the most important agent in the reproduction of the black walnut groves. The timber from the groves planted years ago by the squirrels satisfied an important need during the war, when walnut was used to make gunstocks and airplane propellers.
50 Years Ago
May 14, 1971
The Frederick County Planning Commission Thursday recommended that the county commissioners not approve a proposed swimming pool ordinance that would require pools on lots of less than two acres to be fenced, but National Association for Swimming Pool Safety president, Mrs. Mary Ford, a county resident who initiated the pool safety proposal, said after the hearing she feels chances for adoption of the ordinance by the county commissioners are good.
A visit to the recently restored chapel at the Frederick Academy of Visitation will be among the opportunities this weekend for participants in Bell and History Days. The academy, celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, houses the bell that sparked the whole Bell and History Days idea four years ago. The school on the site was started in a log cabin by the Sisters of Charity from St. Joseph’s College in Emmitsburg in 1824, and classes have continued ever since.
More than 300 reservations have been received for the Frederick County Heart Association’s annual dinner meeting tonight at the Francis Scott Key Hotel, with Dr. Denton A. Cooley, renowned heart surgeon of Houston, Texas, as speaker. Dr. Cooley, whose wife is the former Louise Thomas of Frederick, will speak on “The Expanding Role of the Surgeon in Heart Disease.”
20 Years Ago
May 14, 2001
Gov. Thomas Johnson Middle School administrators will combine the school’s struggling students with average and gifted students in the school’s social studies and science classes beginning in fall 2002, they said in a recent interview. Some TJ parents say they oppose the move, fearing gifted students will not be challenged if they are mixed with less academically successful students.
Six Frederick County lawmakers have spent at least $9,000 each for trips, meals and lodging since the start of the fiscal year last summer, expense account records show. At the top of the list is Delegate Sue Hecht, who spent $11,901.03, which included a trip to Chicago last July. She said the trip was to attend a meeting of the National Conference on State Legislators. About 20 or 30 Maryland lawmakers also attended at the request of House Speaker Casper R. Taylor Jr.An Adamstown man was killed when he lost control of his bicycle and hit a stone wall Saturday morning along Gapland Road, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The cyclist failed to negotiate a curve due to the speed he was traveling, deputies said.
