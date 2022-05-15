100 Years Ago
May 15, 1922
Khaki-clad, a knapsack over his shoulder, and with little besides postal cards and letters of introduction in his pockets, “Uncle Joe” Walling, 79 years old, formerly of this city, set out yesterday from Baltimore for his “little stroll” to Frisco. It is the fourth attempt he has made. He struck out for Belair first, his route being to New York. He intends to make the trip by way of Canada.
Forty-three Lombardy poplar trees, skirting the eastern border of the campus of the new Walkersville high school, were dedicated with appropriate ceremonies Saturday afternoon to the memory of the service men of that community. Chief Judge Hammond Urner delivered the principal address. He referred to the appropriateness of planting trees to signify life and the appropriateness of honoring the memory of those who went to war.
Brief Items of Interest From Neighboring Towns: New Market — Mr. and Mrs. Frank Zimmerman and his son, Russell, and Mr. and Mrs. A. H. Jackson motored to the zoo at Washington on Sunday. Mr. Frank Zimmerman is having his home painted yellow and will put down a cement pavement in a few days. Ijamsville — Mr. Earl Wolfe, while playing ball at Emmitsburg, received a black eye from a fast grounder.
50 Years Ago
May 15, 1972
“Close your eyes and pick one. I don’t know who will win. I’m going to vote for the candidate with the prettiest wife,” laughed Carlyle Sole. People around Urbana come into Sole’s general store to buy anything from soda pop and gas to shoes and thread. They also come in to swap opinions with Sole on who will win Tuesday’s primary election. All of the people interviewed were concerned about the war and the economy. Most seemed dissatisfied with the Nixon administration but expect him to win again in November.
Rose Hill Manor will be one of the points of interest during Bell and History Days May 20 and 21. The 203-year-old home of Thomas Johnson, Maryland’s first governor and the man who nominated George Washington for commander-in-chief of the Continental Army at the Second Continental Congress. Bell and History days were conceived five years ago to acquaint citizens of Frederick and from nearby counties with the historic heritage of the area.
20 Years Ago
May 15, 2002
A letter from a high school senior challenging the constitutionality of a Ten Commandments monument in Frederick’s Memorial Park has sent shock waves through City Hall that could ultimately topple the monument. The Frederick Legal office sided with Blake Trettien, the 18-year-old Urbana High school senior who argued in his April 16 letter that federal courts in other jurisdictions found identical monuments violated the Constitution.
Frederick Mayor Jennifer Dougherty has decided to tread where neither her predecessors nor county officials have prevailed. She has taken on Xhale nightclub. She lost Round 1. After a visit to the Xhale parking lot at closing time last Thursday to view the after-hours activity first-hand, Ms. Dougherty was barred from the parking lot by the club’s owner. She faces trespassing charges if she returns to the nightclub or its parking lot within the next four years.
“My little brother is my favorite person in the whole world.” When Michael Daniel Fairley wrote that sentence, he didn’t expect to become the national first-grade handwriting champion. Michael, who attends Mother Seton School in Emmitsburg, was honored last month by Zaner-Bloser for having the best handwriting in the nation among first-graders. More than 110,000 children competed in the national handwriting contest this year, according to a press release. Zaner-Bloser publishes the handwriting texts used by Michael’s school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.