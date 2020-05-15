100 Years Ago
May 15, 1920
A number of persons in Mt. Airy, including Deputy Sheriff Edward Mercer, are of the opinion that the bandits who robbed the Sandy Springs Bank originally intended to raid the Mt. Airy First National Bank. It is believed that one of the bandits visited town, and after making a survey concluded that chances for a getaway after a robbery would be better in a smaller town.
The Cadets captured the bulk of the points in the inter-county field meet held yesterday afternoon at Cadet Field. Out of the 347 points scored by the eight teams competing the local high school scored 188. The athletes of the local institution ran away from all competitors in the majority of the track and field events. The championship dodge ball team of the county is composed of the local high school players. Every track event except the 50-yard dash was won by the high school. Middletown won that lone track event.
50 Years Ago
May 15, 1970
Lawrence A. Dorsey Sr., a lifelong resident of Frederick County, became the first declared candidate for County Commissioner Thursday at 3 p.m. Dorsey is presently serving as Burgess of Woodsboro.
The Frederick Bicycle Club will hold a practice ride Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. The group will meet at the YMCA building on North Market Street for the afternoon ride. This trip is in preparation for the Great Eastern Bicycle Rally that is scheduled to be held in Frederick May 25 to 31. The Frederick Club is hoping for a large group of cyclists in the Frederick area to join them in this event that is expected to draw over 300 bicycle fans from all over the United States.
20 Years Ago
May 15, 2000
Good Morning! “You don’t make the poor richer by making the rich poorer.” — Sir Winston Churchill
You say ee-ther and I say eye-ther but on Smith Island it literally means nothing. As in: I can feed you dinner, but I don’t have either biscuits.” The dialects of Maryland can charm, befuddle or infuriate. To Julie E. Ries, they fascinate. The Towson University professor of communication sciences and disorders calls her study of the state’s dialects “a kind of celebration of our linguistic diversity.”
