100 Years Ago
May 16, 1922
After weeks of preliminary planning, the Blue Ridge League got into action yesterday under threatening skies. But four towns were able to perform. Waynesboro and Hanover being idle because of rain. Before a crowd of something about 3,000 frenzied fans, Frederick opened at Hagerstown and lost with a 5 to 3 score. The idol of Frederick county fans, “Bill” King, started for Frederick but was removed in the seventh after having been touching up rather lively by Pilot Corcoran’s hard-hitting clubmen. Costello, who replaced King, shared a like fate.
Advertisement: The men behind “The Young Men’s Shop” are young in age but old in experience; they’ve all put in from 15 to 20 years with B. Rosenour & Sons and they know the clothing game from start to finish. They know what you want and they’re going to see that you get it — the best quality, the smartest style, the greatest values in everything. ... We Open Thursday With a Big “Party” — Make Your Plans to Come to The Opening of Frederick’s Newest and Finest Store, The Young Men’s Shop, 27-29 North Market St.The Women’s Club of Wolfsville has recently opened its program of summer activities. A play was recently given under the auspices of this club, music being furnished by the Wolfsville orchestra, Harlan Stottlemyer, director. Members of the Girls’ Club and the young men of the community co-operated in making the play a success. The club decided to expend the proceeds on books for a library and to help furnish a club room.
50 Years Ago
May 16, 1972
SILVER SPRING, Md. — George C. Wallace, shot down at an election-eve rally, lay gravely wounded and partially paralyzed today on what was to have been the brightest day of his presidential campaign. The Alabama governor was shot several times by a gunman who pushed a pistol through a shopping center crowd in Laurel, Md., Monday afternoon and fired point blank. A man identified by police as Arthur Herman Bremer, 21, of Milwaukee, was wrestled to the ground by members of the crowd and arrested immediately.
Major Charles V. Main, Chief of Frederick City Police, will meet with State’s Attorney Robert Rothenhoefer Wednesday concerning possible arrests resulting from last Thursday night’s disturbance following the Wallace Rally. No arrests were made by police during the disturbance, which began as Alabama Gov. George Wallace was speaking at the Frederick Armory.
A Frederick firm is trying a new work-week experiment more revolutionary even than a four-day week. According to Shenandoah Plastics Corporation president Harold B. Wright, the new work week affects nearly 30 men in the production department. The men work three days, they are off three days, then they work two days and are off two days. By the end of the year the men would worked than 180 days but be paid full-time.
20 Years Ago
May 16, 2002
The commander of the internal affairs division in the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington appears to be the front-runner for Frederick’s new top cop. Assistant Chief of Police Kim Dine, a 27-year veteran of the department in the nation’s capital, would not confirm that he had been offered the job by Mayor Jennifer Dougherty.
What do you get when you pull a senior prank involving 14 adult turkeys and one of the turkeys dies? Arrested, according to Maryland State Police. That’s what two Catoctin High School seniors found out this week when they snatched the birds from a nearby farm and let them loose inside the school, said Trooper First Class William Long, who took the fowl report.Detectives investigating the sex assaults of two boys, ages 5 and 8, at a Discovery Boulevard playground have been working with school officials to identify possible suspects for questioning, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Interviewed separately about the incidents that occurred at different times in recent days, both boys said their attacker’s first name was Robert.
