100 Years Ago
May 16, 1921
George Raines, of West Falls, James Washington, of Union Bridge, and William Jones, of Carroll County, were arrested by Deputy Sheriffs Klipp and Mercer on a charge of larceny of 20 hens and two roosters belonging to Mrs. Arthur Peddicord, Woodville district.
Although straw hats have been on the streets of Frederick already, yesterday, May 15, formally ushered in the straw hat season for men. Women have been wearing straws for several months now, having no special time set for casting away their winter head gear.
News from Libertytown: The steeple of St. Peter's R.C. Church, of which Rev. Samuel J. Kavanaugh is pastor, is being painted by Glenn R. Nikirk, of Frederick, and his assistant Edgar H. Crum. After the second coating of the high steeple, Mr. Nikirk will be photographed while in a position near the cross.
Emmitsburg was held in the grip of an electrical storm for about 20 minutes during which time the rain fell in torrents. The factory of the Emmitsburg Broom Company was struck by a bolt of lightning and caught fire. William Hayes, age 18, was at the depot waiting for newspapers and saw the fire start. He broke out the window next to the depot, climbed in and smothered the flames with his rain coat before they made any progress.
50 Years Ago
May 16, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
May 16, 2001
The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore is establishing a new parish in north Frederick with a church and school building on a 26-acre campus off Opossumtown Pike. St. Katharine Drexel Parish will be served by a 1,200-seat church and will be the new home of an expanded St. John's Regional Catholic School.
Gov. Parris Glendening on Tuesday signed into law a bill that creates the Office of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing sought by the deaf community as a means to improve services to the deaf community. Sen. Timothy Ferguson, R-Frederick/Carroll, was a proponent of the legislation, in part because he is deaf in one ear and had deaf relatives, but it wasn't his bill that was selected.
Immediately before Tom Catania sang the national anthem last May for the Baltimore Orioles, his heart beat so loudly he could almost hear it. "It came to that point when you're either going to pass out or sing very well," he said, recalling his first appearance at Camden Yards. But when the 35-year-old Middletown resident actually did open his mouth and serenade the crowd, everything was fine.
