100 Years Ago
May 16, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
May 16, 1970
Concerned by the lack of respect for the Flag and the governing antagonism toward the principles of Democracy, the Frederick County Americanism Group will sponsor a parade May 24 to support the cause of patriotism. Dr. Richard D. Culler, co-chairman of the Americanism Group, said yesterday that the parade will be a response to the growing number of “Communist sympathizers” in a few of the area’s service organizations. He called the proposed parade a form of psychological warfare against people who are content to remain apathetic to the young people who engage in riots and desecration of the United States Flag.
The Frederick County Board of Realtors presented six flowering cherry trees to the City of Frederick, to mark the local celebration of Realtor Week. Mayor E. Paul Magaha accepted the trees for the city at presentation ceremonies in Baker Park Thursday. The six trees were planted in Baker Park by men of the Parks and Recreation Commission.
20 Years Ago
May 16, 2000
An outing to the Fort Detrick batting cages Sunday led to a trip to the hospital when a Walkersville man punctured an artery, but his 11-year-old daughter’s “cool head ... saved my life,” Hardy Stone said. I can’t tell you how proud I am” of Rachael, Mr. Stone said Monday. The trouble began when softballs got jammed in the pitching machine’s feeder mechanism and Mr. Stone tried to clear them out with a baseball bat. As he tried to fix the machine, he punctured an artery in his left arm on the protective fence. Bleeding profusely, he had Rachael run 50 yards to get a towel from their car and told her to “rip the towel into strips” to make a tourniquet. “I talked her through it, and she was able to listen,” he said. With the tourniquet on, Mr. Stone lifted his arm, and the two walked about 200 yards to the fitness center, where staff members summoned the fire department and an emergency crew.
Three major subdivisions were discussed and two sets of plans were approved by Middletown’s planning and zoning commission Monday night. Preliminary plans for the Lands of Lancaster subdivision were approved unanimously by the board. Improvement plans for the Foxfield at Middletown subdivision were also discussed. Improvement plans and final plats for the first 40 lots were approved for the North Pointe subdivision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.