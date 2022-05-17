100 Years Ago
May 17, 1922
A nationwide gathering of shoes and old garments is to be made today, designated as Bundle Day for Maryland, for the thousands of needy children of the Near East. Last year, Maryland met its quota of one hundred thousand pounds of clothing while this year three hundred thousand pounds are asked to meet the tremendous need of the people in the Near East. These clothing go to the Alexandropol [Armenia] Orphanages. This winter brought scores of thousands who have come barefoot and practically uncovered, and they have used burlap bags and flour sacks.
The coal strike is already making its effects felt in southern Frederick county. It is keeping the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal, long a beauty spot in the western section, as dry as William Jennings Bryan would like to see the United States. The strike tied up the coal mines in the Cumberland district with the result that the canal has not yet been opened, and officials of the company do not care to hazard a guess as to when water will be again run into the bed of the canal.
50 Years Ago
May 17, 1972
Frederick County, with a turnout of 37 percent of the 32,924 registered voters, joined with other Maryland voters and gave President Nixon an overwhelming nod for the Republican nomination, and they gave the critically wounded Gov. Wallace of Alabama a sound vote of almost 40 percent for the Democratic race. Congressman Goodloe E. Byron, Democratic incumbent, handily won the Sixth District vote and again tasted sweet victory in his home county with a solid almost 86 percent vote — 6,312 votes to a total of 980 for his three opponents.
The rioting in Frederick at the time of the visit of Gov. George C. Wallace, Democratic candidate for President, was reported, not only around the United States but in foreign countries. Fourteen Fredericktonians, in Spain at the time, read about the occurrences in the Iberian Daily Sun a few hours after they happened. In the group were five Frederick dentists attending the 47th Semi-Annual Meeting of the Maryland State Dental Association at the Hotel Riviera, Torremolinos, along the Mediterranean in Spain. The article began: “Frederick, Maryland: Sticks and bottles were lobbed at the segregationist Alabama Governor George Wallace when he appeared at a rally here.”
20 Years Ago
May 17, 2002
In the event of a terror strike in Frederick County, a special team is gearing up to address the challenge. On Thursday afternoon, SWAT team members carrying assault rifles assisted security officers and prevented an unruly crowd from entering the emergency room at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Two technicians dressed in bright blue protective hazardous materials suits and ambulance personnel were standing nearby ready to act. The scenario for the newly formed Alpha Squad involved controlling panicked patients arriving at the hospital. Sheriff Jim Hagy said the elite, multi-agency group will be working to establish procedures to follow in case of various terrorist attacks. “Police officers are always facing the unknown,” he said. “This is no different.”
“The Spirit of Goodyear” blimp flew into the Frederick Municipal Airport on Thursday afternoon for a short stay before heading to cover the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore on Saturday.Linganore High School social studies teacher Darren Ray Hornbeck has been named the Frederick County Teacher of the Year. Mr. Hornbeck is “a shining example of the best of our profession,” said Linganore Principal Harold Mosser. “His classroom is an exciting and thought-provoking arena where students are consistently challenged to think critically and globally about issues which have no easy answers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.