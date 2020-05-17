100 Years Ago
May 17, 1920
“Auburn,” the handsome colonial home of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Buchanan McPherson, Catoctin Furnace, was the scene of a pretty wedding Saturday high noon, when Miss Elizabeth McPherson McGill, daughter of the late Rev. Ernest McGill and granddaughter of the later Dr. William McPherson, became the bride of Freeman Clarkson, Brookline, Mass. The ceremony was performed by Rev. Douglas, Hooff, rector of All Saints’ Episcopal church in the presence of a large assemblage of guests from this city, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston, Mt. Holly, N.J., Washington and other places.
Mrs. Sophie Kerr Underwood, the talented authoress and short story writer, who has been spending a few days as the guest of Mr. and Mrs. Richard P. Ross, Clark Place, will return to her home in New York. Mrs. Underwood, is a graduate of Hood College and is well-known and has many friends in this city. Her talent as a story writer manifested itself the first year she entered college and her contributions to the Lesbian Herald were the features of the college bulletin.
Deputies Runkles and Gouker and Policeman Theodore Alexander arrested Charles Ricketts, this city, and Charles Harris, Baltimore, Saturday charged with stealing some mill feed from the Mountain City Mill. They were also accused of stealing two chickens belonging to Mrs. Charles Keeney. At a hearing before Justice J. Grahame Johnson they admitted stealing the mill feed but denied taking the chickens. They gave the excuse that they had been drinking and wanted money to buy something ore to drink. Both were held in $200 bail for the action of the grand jury and committed to jail.
50 Years Ago
May 17, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
May 17, 2000
Several residents recently complained that less than half of a propose 100-acre park will actually be used for active play. And with ballfields critically needed in Urbana, that’s not enough play space. The land is to be donated by Monocacy Land Co.
A new pay structure to guide county employee paychecks drew criticism Tuesday from representatives of deputy sheriff and paid firefighter organizations, even as the Frederick County Commissioners approved broad outlines of the plan. The system fails to recognize longevity and lacks a procedure for moving salaries toward the maximum ranges of a pay scale, said Cpl. Brian Mullennex, president of the Fraternal Order of Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.