100 Years Ago
May 17, 1921
The showing in the parade of the East Brunswick school at the recent celebration of the 30th anniversary of the opening of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad yards at Brunswick has elicited much favorable comment. Under the direction of faculty of the school, headed by Miss Ella V. Kreig, the children worked hard to carry out their part of the program, the result of their efforts being the promise of a check for $500 from vice president Charles W. Galloway, one of the speakers on the occasion, who was much impressed with the splendid appearance of the school’s children.
Succumbing to an attack of apoplexy as he was cutting wood on the farm of Grayson Mercer, on Black Ridge, near Braddock Heights, Samuel Sigler, aged about 61, Saw Mill Bottom, died almost instantly at about 2:30 o’clock yesterday afternoon. He and his son-in-law William Lakin were cutting wood when Sigler said he felt ill.
Opening their season auspiciously before probably the largest crowd that ever thronged Agricultural Park, the Hustlers downed the Hagerstown club, last year’s champs, by the score of 7 to 4. “Bill” King toed the slab for Frederick and twirled superb ball. For six innings he held Mike Mowrey’s clan helpless.
50 Years Ago
May 17, 1971
A 69-year-old farmer was killed last night when his tractor flipped over on top of him in a field near Thurmont, state police said. Leroy Toms, RFD 1, Thurmont, was late coming back from hauling trees, and a neighbor found his body under the tractor. Pfc. Paul Crutchley investigated.
A 6-year-old Mount Airy youth drowned in his grandfather’s pond when he got entangled in his fishing line and fell off a small pier into the water, police said.
20 Years Ago
May 17, 2001
The Climate Prediction Center is reporting that the long spring dry spell in Maryland has pushed Frederick County into a moderate drought. And, according to the United States Geological Survey, the Potomac River at Point of Rocks on Wednesday was running at 2,800 cubic feet per second, far below the mediate of 8,435 for May 16.
The site plan for Baker View Condos, a proposed three-story condominium facing Baker Park, won the unanimous approval of the Frederick Planning Commission on Wednesday. But don’t be looking for the luxury condos, or even a construction start, anytime soon because pending litigation and a floodplain designation still stand in the way of the project.
Frederick County is a great place to be in business, but adequate infrastructure to support cutting edge technology, keeping abreast of the competition, and maintaining expanding firms are needed. That was one of several messages Wednesday at TechFast, a series of technology breakfasts being held in various counties throughout Maryland. The Frederick County event, held at FSK Holiday Inn, featured three company representatives who talked about their companies and how they became successful.
