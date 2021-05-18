100 Years Ago
May 18, 1921
Briefs from the county’s towns: Brunswick — Miss Adeline Thomas, of Bridge street, mashed one of her fingers very painfully while participating in athletics at the B.H.S. Mr. J.O. Minor, of Washington, D.C., spent the weekend in town with Mr. and Mrs. F.E. Alder. Mr. Minor served in the late war and expects to sail for France on the Le France.
Bill Lamar, former Frederick outfielder, who has been buffeted around during the past few years considerably, has been pulled out of the biz show again. Lamar has been released to the Toledo Club, of the American Association, without option. The release of Lamar occasioned some surprise among Brooklyn fans.
James Washington, of Union Bridge, was held on $500 bond, and Williams Jones, of Carroll County, was held on $250 bond and in default. Both were committed to jail to await the action of the grand jury. They were arrested by Deputy Sheriffs Klipp and Mercy on a charge of the larceny of 20 hens and two roosters belonging to Mrs. Arthur Peddicord, of West Falls.
50 Years Ago
May 18, 1971
Monday was a record day for postage stamp sales at the Frederick Post Office as the lines at the stamp windows exceeded those of the recent Christmas rush, but local officials say stamp supplies are not depleted. Local post office patrons kept two clerks busy most of the day dispensing 2-cent stamps which, combined with the old 6-cent stamp, will pay for a first-class letter under the new postage rates, which went into effect at midnight Sunday.
The Frederick Community Action Agency will greatly expand its medical transportation service to the poor June 1, with the use of a mini-bus. Currently, the agency transports 70-80 persons monthly to Frederick, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Martinsburg, W.Va., in a county passenger car. The service is available for medicaid and medicare recipients, and is used about 95 percent for medical purposes.
20 Years Ago
May 18, 2001
A sometimes cantankerous dispute between a Little League wanting to light Max Kehne field and nearby residents opposed to the intrusion of night games was settled amicably Thursday. The Frederick Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to permit East Frederick Little League to erect the $44,000 stadium lighting at the league’s expense but imposed 13 conditions to calm the fears of residents.
Mrs. Mary Stull Thomas, a longtime resident of Thurmont, died Thursday at the home of her daughter in Tampa, Fla., at the age of 101. Mrs. Thomas, formerly of Powell Road, was a lifelong member of Lewistown United Methodist Church.
Two Frederick County police officers were honored this week by the Maryland Retailers Association for combating retail crime. Detective Sgt. David Reichenbaugh, of the Frederick barrack of the Maryland State Police, and Deputy Bart Ruppenthal, of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, were recognized in the western region for their crime-fighting efforts, said Jeff Zellmer, legislative director of the state retailers association based in Annapolis.
