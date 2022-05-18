100 Years Ago
May 18, 1922
The Marine Corps, 4,000 strong, will conduct practice maneuvers this summer on the Gettysburg Battlefield, if arrangements now being made are carried to consummation, as is believed to be certain. The maneuvers will embrace it is understood, sham battles in which the historic three-day struggle at Gettysburg will be refought with the modern implements of warfare. Last summer, the Marine Corps carried out similar maneuvers on the Wilderness Battlefield, in Virginia, and they were regarded as impressively successful. If the Gettysburg plans work out, it is understood the 4,000 men expected to participate will march through Maryland into Pennsylvania and to the scene of the battle. In the absence of completed plans, the Maryland points that will be touched on the march are not known. It is likely, however, that Frederick will be one of the places, and probably Emmitsburg.
Heard About Town: One day recently while the court was in session in Frederick, two old farmers who had not seen each other for some time met on the steps of the courthouse. Said the first aged tiller of the soil: “Well, Smith, how’s your hogs coming on this year?” Replied the second: “Just fine, Jones. And how’s all your family?”
50 Years Ago
May 18, 1972
Chesterbrook Associates held an open house over the weekend for the first 12 of 100 planned garden apartments at the southern end of Middletown. The first 12 apartments are in a three-story unit located on Franklin Street near the town line. The one- and two-unit apartments feature many new improvements to apartment living, including separate outdoor balconies, storage rooms, wall-to-wall carpet and custom drapes.
For Ann Elliott, 19, the old airplane barnstorming days of the depression era are as real and timely as yesterday. The young aviatrix, who will have been flying for a year this June, now has a new hobby — wing walking. Standing on the top wing of an open cockpit biplane, Anne rides to altitudes of a few hundred feet with nothing but a belt around her waist and shoulders for safety. The belt and harness are attached to a pole that is bolted onto the upper wing. A psychology major at FCC and Hood College, Ann is interested in remaining in aviation full time. As a young woman, her mother flew, and Ann says it is something she has always wanted to do. When she climbed down after her third trip, covered with the bodies of tiny insects, her mother, who lives outside of New Market said, “I was awfully happy when they got down.”
20 Years Ago
May 18, 2002
A 30-year-old Germantown man was in critical condition after being stabbed at least three times in the abdomen, in the parking lot of the Xhale nightclub about 2 a.m. Friday with about a dozen police officers nearby, officials said. Frederick Mayor Jennifer Dougherty, barred in a no-trespass order May 10 from stepping on Xhale property, was standing across the street on Catoctin Avenue when she heard a commotion and was told by police that a man had been stabbed.
Frederick city moved Friday to fence in a contested plot behind B&O Avenue that the city wants to sell to developer William Anderson as part of the old Jenkins Cannery. The action came within hours after a civil suit was filed by homeowners in Frederick County Circuit Court to protect the contested land from city seizure. The homeowners claim ownership rights to the land as common usage for more than 40 years.
