100 Years Ago
May 18, 1920
A fire of unknown origin yesterday afternoon damaged the roof of the blacksmith shop of Harry Crutchley, North Market street. A silent alarm. A silent alarm was tuned in at 3:15 o’clock and the Juniors responded.The fire was extinguished by the use of chemicals. The roof was considerably damaged.
Mt. Airy Junction was “shot up” yesterday afternoon by Elmer J. Cook, prominent Baltimore county man, and his chauffeur. Seven school children on their way home from school were quietly walking along the road when they were suddenly stopped by this command: “Don’t you dare come another step or we will shoot you.” Three of the seven children retraced their steps screaming for help. Three were too frightened to move. But little Edith Tabler, displaying great courage, continued her homeward way and passed the two men. “Hurry up or you will be shot,” was shouted after the fleeing little girl. She obeyed after three shots had been fired after her. Cook was drunk.
50 Years Ago
May 18, 1970
Fire of undetermined origin swept through the Blue Ridge Summit Rexall Pharmacy early Sunday morning and completely destroyed the 100-year-old building. Firemen from 11 companies responded to a two-state mutual aid alarm sounded by the Blue Ridge Community Fire Service after the fire was discovered by Robert Rommell, owner of the building. The fire apparently started in the upper portion of the building which houses four families in addition to the owner’s family.
Point of Rocks School may not re-open this September, as previously announced, because of the decision to phase in a kindergarten program, and because of slowed population growth in the Point of Rocks area. The Board of Education originally announced the intention to re-open the old, four-room building to relieve crowded conditions at Carroll Manor Elementary.
20 Years Ago
May 18, 2000
Frederick Mayor Jim Grimes submitted his final 2001 budget proposal Wednesday, delivering a more than $57 million spending package that simultaneously erased a deficit, boosted spending and cut the tax rate by 2 cents. Mr. Grimes also tackled and resolved a plethora of budget issues that seem to satisfy the priorities of every member of the Board of Aldermen.
It may not have been earth-shattering information, but Frances Wimmer was definitely interested in what a group of 20 Urbana High School students could tell her after testing the new taco meat Wednesday. They like it, said Ms. Wimmer, cafeterian manger at Urbana High School, four county elementary schools and one middle school The new meat is spicier, the students said. The new meat is less greasy.
What weighs 12,840 pounds but is lighter than air? The Goodyear Blimp. “The Spirit of Goodyear,” the newest airship in the Goodyear Blimp fleet will be stationed in Frederick for the next few days, to help ABC cover Saturday’s 125th Preakness in Baltimore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.