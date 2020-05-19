100 Years Ago
May 19, 1920
Elmer J. Cook, the Towson lawyer who was arrested in Hagerstown Monday following the charge that he had shot with a revolver at school children near Mt. Airy, furnished $1,000 bail yesterday morning for his appearance before Justice J. Grahame Johnson at Frederick on Saturday afternoon. The seven children involved and their parents, their school teacher Miss Sadie Moxley, were in Frederick yesterday morning prepared to testify. Former State Senator Jacob Rohrback appeared for Mr. Cook and said that he was too ill to be present.
Improvements at the City Opera House, which have been under way for the past two weeks, are rapidly nearing completion. The painters and decorators will finish today and within the next few days or a week the auditorium will be cleaned preparatory to re-opening.
50 Years Ago
May 19, 1970
Chief topic of interest at last night’s Planning and Zoning Commison meeting in Middletown concerned the Jefferson Village townhouse subdivision of Joseph and Hazel I. DeCaro. The commission decided to recommend approval of the developers’ application to proceed with improvements called for on Plat III to the burgess and commissioners only upon completion of the following work with respect to Plat II.
A group of landowners in the Urbana Election District calling themselves the Frederick County Interveners have announced that they are appealing a recent decision by the Public Service Commission of the State of Maryland authorizing the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company and Potomac Edison to place a massive 500,000 volt power line through southern Frederick County.
20 Years Ago
May 19, 2000
Members of Frederick Community College’s class of 2000 are starting the first day of the rest of their lives today. Although, the average age of Thursday night’s graduating class is 29, many graduates received degrees and certificates that will help to further their careers or academic futures.
A plan for Civil War trails linking three counties and three states was recently heard by the Frederick County Planning Commission. The Maryland Civil War Trails initiative, a tourism track through Frederick, Montgomery and Washington counties, and the states of Virginia and West Virginia, has already been endorsed by Frederick County Commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.