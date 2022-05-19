100 Years Ago
May 19, 1922
London, May 18 — Vesuvius is again in eruption at an intensity that is increasing hourly, according to a Central News message from Naples tonight. Up to this time, there have been 14 paroxysmal eruptions of Mount Vesuvius. The 14 mentioned have been of a spectacular nature and have usually been disastrous for the people living near by who, in spite of the danger, have always been tempered to live upon this mountain’s very fertile slopes.
The Hotel Braddock will open tomorrow for the summer. Proprietor Michael J. Croghan has everything in readiness for a busy season. The hotel has been thoroughly renovated, and some improvement has been made. The spacious lawn, already a carpet of green, and the park in the rear has been overhauled and presents a very attractive appearance. Tennis and croquet courts are being laid out, and space has been reserved for a baseball diamond and other sports.
A movement has been launched by the Fitzhugh Lee Chapter, United Daughters of the Confederacy, to raise a fund of $800 with which to permanently care for the graves of the several hundred Confederate soldiers buried in Mount Olivet cemetery. The graves are now cared for by the Fitzhugh Lee Chapter, which has tended to their upkeep for a number of years. The object of this fund is to provide a means of caring for the graves in case the chapter should go out of existence.
50 Years Ago
May 19, 1972
The Frederick Free Kindergarten, located on South Market Street, held its last class today. The kindergarten has served Frederick preschoolers for over 70 years, but because of financial difficulties, it had to close at the end of the current school year. The kindergarten was founded in 1898 by several benevolent ladies, among whom were Miss Bertha Trail and the first Mrs. John Newman.
Police Chief Charles V. Main declared at last night’s city hall meeting that Frederick does not have enough policemen to effectively patrol the community. According to Chief Main, at least 50 more policemen are needed. The force presently has 53 men. Main also announced plans to set up a local substation near All Saints Street to be manned by a couple of full-time officers and about 10 Police Youth Cadets.
A dawn raid by State Police in the county netted several arrests and the seizure of a small quantity of narcotic drugs. Raiders left the local barracks about 6 a.m. en route to predetermined locations where narcotics and marijuana were believed stored. By noon, state police were still rounding up suspects in the drug raid. Today’s raid comes on the heels of a state and city police drug raid in the Ceresville area that netted one of the largest amounts and assortments of narcotics seized in the county.
20 Years Ago
May 19, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
