100 Years Ago
May 19, 1921
Struck by the Baltimore and Ohio passenger train that leaves Frederick for Baltimore at 2 o’clock, the two-ton Pierce-Arrow truck of the Texaco Company was turned clear around and wrecked at the Water street crossing yesterday afternoon, and Irving Knill, the driver, sustained serious cuts about the head and on the hip, and he was badly bruised and shaken up. The truck was completely demolished and the driver thrown out.
Under sunny skies and with perfect weather conditions that contrasted sharply with the first conclave in this city nearly a dozen years ago, the annual Templar parade of the fifty-first annual conclave of the Grand Commandery of Knights Templar of Maryland was held at noon yesterday. Over one thousand Templars in full regalia, headed by five bands of music and grand officers of the Grand Commandery of Maryland, Pennsylvania, District of Columbia and New Jersey, marched. Approximately 10,000 spectators thronged the streets from Market and Seventh streets south to Patrick and Market streets, and to the bridge spanning Carroll Creek.
50 Years Ago
May 19, 1971
The railroad shutdown brought about by the strike of the Railroad Signalman’s Union of the AFL-CIO, which is apparently nearing an end, caused some inconvenience for area residents but practically none for area businessmen. John Sell, Trainmaster at the Brunswick yard, which is one of the largest train yards in the nation, said last night that trains would be traveling from and through the terminus “just as soon as we are notified and the picket lines come down.”
Representatives of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) examined and praised the first 16 completed townhouse units in the new residential and shopping area of Brunswick called Brunswick Heights. The first 16 townhouse units are completed, another 20 are now under roof, and 18 more are under construction in the 200-unit first phase of the $5 million project.
20 Years Ago
May 19, 2001
Regular gasoline was down to $1.45 per gallon, and the cash price for diesel was slashed to $1.34 per gallon on Friday. The shelves of the general store were nearly bare. The stock of cigarettes in a giant display rack had dwindled from 1,000 packs to just 40. The indications were everywhere: Crossroad Travel Plaza & Diner would close its doors for good at midnight. The truck stop, a Frederick landmark for more than a quarter century, soon will be demolished, possibly by the end of the month, to make way for a Costco retail outlet. The demise of Crossroad will leave a void for truckers. It was the only truck stop for miles around.
With last week’s police-involved shooting still fresh in everyone’s minds, the annual memorial service to the county’s fallen police officers had a heightened poignancy at this year’s ceremony Thursday in front of the Brunswick Police Department. As Maj. Fred Anderson expressed gratitude that two of his deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office “were spared harm’s way” May 7, when a Mount Airy man pulled a gun, Maryland State Police Lt. G. Robert Turano paid tribute to Trooper Edward Toatley, a Pikesville officer killed during an undercover drug deal last fall.
