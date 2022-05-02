100 Years Ago
May 2, 1922
Ground will be broken, next month, for the main or administration building of the Odd Fellows’ Home to be erected upon the handsome site on the North Market street pike, just beyond the northern limits of the city. The first shovel of earth will be removed by the oldest Odd Fellow in the state, and one of the orphans who will occupy the home will be at his side. The building will have the nurses’ quarters in the center with two wings. One wing will be set apart exclusively for orphans and the other for elderly members who will make their home there.
Dancing and hilarious noises at 11 o’clock at night is not appreciated by the neighborhood as three men found out last night. It appears from the testimony that Officer Winpigler was summoned to the corner of Five and One-Half and North Bentz streets Sunday evening and heard the three men dancing in the men’s home. He entered the building and found the men, who had imbibed of liquid containing more than the approved one-half of one percent, having a good time generally. The officer placed all three men under arrest.
50 Years Ago
May 2, 1972
WASHINGTON — J. Edgar Hoover, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation since 1924, died Monday night at his home at the age of 77, the Justice Department announced. Hoover, the nation’s chief law officer for 48 years, had become a legend in the United States, shaping the FBI into a massive, powerful federal agency.
Maryland Environmental Services officials told the county commissioners Monday they will endorse a joint county-state operation at the proposed Cunningham Falls State Park landfill.
Two new units of the U.S. Army Surgeon General’s office will be transferred within the next 90 days from the Walter Reed Hospital to Fort Detrick, the Army announced today. The U.S. Army Biomechanical Research Laboratory and the Medical Department Historical Unit will move “lock, stock and barrel” into six small buildings vacated by the former biological warfare research center. The 91 Army and civilian workers will be the first new tenants to come to Detrick since the Surgeon General accepted control of the fort April 1.
20 Years Ago
May 2, 2002
Associated Press — By implanting electrodes in rats’ brains, scientists have created remote-controlled rodents they can command to turn left or right, climb trees and navigate piles of rubble — and maybe someday, with the rats outfitted with tiny video cameras, use to search for disaster survivors.
A proposal to revoke the free health insurance benefit from retired City of Frederick workers drew sharp criticism Wednesday from city employees and retirees. About 50 of the city’s current and former employees filed into the City hall boardroom Wednesday afternoon to hear the Frederick Board of Aldermen discuss the proposal. When it came time for public comment, they let their displeasure be known.Frederick Memorial Hospital celebrated its 100th anniversary Wednesday with the traditional song and cake. But its beginning in 1902 was anything but a cake walk. A group of women, concerned about the community, decided Frederick needed a medical facility, and set out to establish one, according to historian. They embarked on their mission in 1897, and opened their hospital in 1902 on property donated by the late Emma J. Smith.
