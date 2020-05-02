100 Years Ago
May 2, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
May 2, 1970
City Police are investigating a Thursday night breaking and entering at the Modern Light Company on North Market Street. Det. Lt. Paul Mossburg said unknown persons forced a rear window of the store and stole seven radios and a vacuum cleaner, items valued at $274.65.
Sp.4 William E. Cecil Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. William E. Cecil Sr., RFD 3, is serving a tour of duty in Vietnam. The 1969 graduate of Governor Thomas Johnson High School took his basic training at Fort Bragg, N.C., and specialized in helicopter transportation and maintenance at Fort Eustis, Va.
A full week of activities is planned for the celebration of the 225th anniversary of the founding of Frederick. Events will include band concerts, a free movie, exhibits, a historical pageant, and the annual Bell and History tours. Mayor E. Paul Magaha has set aside the week of June 8 through 14 to commemorate Frederick’s founding.
20 Years Ago
May 2, 2000
In an election turnout described by Walkersville officials as “large,” four town commissioners and Burgess Ralph W. Whitmore were re-elected Monday. Also elected as commissioner was newcomer Joe Magiulio. The results included Commissioners Joseph Caha, Don Schildt, Chad W. Weddle and Debbie Zimmerman.
Megan Watters has been flipping and twirling batons for years, and now her hard work is paying off as she and her partner prepare for August’s world championship in Holland. Megan and her partner, Lauren Cook, of Strasberg, Va., practice routines and movements every day in the summer and three or four times a week in the winter. The have been partners for about seven years.
One of Maryland’s new double-decker trains pulled into the Brunswick station Monday, a day set aside for Maryland Rail Commuter system to show its appreciation for its customers. The imposing double-decker trains carry more people than the single-deckers they replace, said Kathy Waters, manager and chief operating officer for MARC. Also on Monday, the Maryland Mass Transit Administration began its “Great Ride In” campaign to attract new riders.
