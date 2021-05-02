100 Years Ago
May 2, 1921
Elmer F. Munshower, captain of Company A for several years and the commanding officer of the company throughout its service during the world war, has been promoted to a majority. There have been no assignments but it is presumed that Major Munshower will command a battalion in the first regiment of the Maryland National Guard. Lieut. Robert S. Barrick, attached to Company A during the world war and a first lieutenant of Company A, Maryland National Guard, has assumed acting command of the local company.
John Kelly, alias Frank Wilson, one of the alleged robbers of the Sandy Spring Bank and charged with the murder of Francis M. Hallowell, a director of the bank, will be brought to this city this morning for trial, with Chief Judge Hammond Urner and Judges Glenn H. Worthington and Edward C. Peter on the bench.
After being in the same business in this city for 47 years, A.M. Landauer, senior member of the firm of A.M. Landauer and Son, wholesaler of notions, East Patrick street, retired from business on Saturday. Irving M. Landauer, the junior member of the firm, has purchased his father's interest in the business and will conduct the house himself.
50 Years Ago
May 2, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
May 2, 2001
Restaurant owner Jennifer Dougherty announced Tuesday her bid for mayor of Frederick, criticizing current Mayor Jim Grimes economic development policies and management style. "I told an awful lot of people I wasn't going to run, and for a time I believed I wouldn't. But I got tired of having to defend the city, to defend the undefensible," said Ms. Dougherty, 40, a Democrat. This would be her second try for City Hall, having lost the Democratic nomination to Gary Hughes in 1993.
President Bush has tapped Braddock Heights resident Stephen L. Johnson for a top spot in the Environmental Protection Agency. Mr. Johnson, who has lived in Frederick County for about 25 years, was nominated to be EPA assistant administrator for toxic substances, a post responsible for regulating potential dangerous pesticides and industrial chemicals.
Trooper First Class Richard T. Bachtell beat 23 other nominees and was selected for Trooper of the Year by the Maryland State Police Alumni Association. Trooper Bachtel was lauded for his dedication to tough investigations and his willingness to stay on his own time to see a case to conclusion.
