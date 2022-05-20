100 Years Ago
May 20, 1922
The Ballenger Grange at its fort-nightly meeting held at Feagaville last night went on record as opposing any increase in the salary paid the county agent or home demonstrator of Frederick county. It was the sense of those present, and it was one of the best attended meetings ever held in the history of the grange, that the present salaries of the county farm agent and home demonstrator are adequate and should not be increased.
Located in the valley of Frederick along the Emmitsburg state road, near Hansonville, is the Monocacy Farm, a tract which is used exclusively as a poultry farm. Its present owner, Paul A. Morrison, got possession of the tract on August 17, 1921, purchasing it from E.M. Russell, who had owned it for two years. He had purchased it from D.C. Winebrenner Jr., who had gotten possession of it three years before, buying it from Norman Harper. The farm had been in the Harper family since some years prior to the Civil War.
50 Years Ago
May 20, 1972
Flash flood warnings were put in effect for Western Maryland Friday night by the State Weather Bureau, and they are expected to remain in effect through today and probably Sunday. Maryland State Police reported no county or state roads closed due to flooding as of 11 a.m. Saturday, but a spokesman said several roads would be closed if the rain continues. The amount of rainfall in the past 24 hours constitute almost a third of the total rainfall so far this month of 3.75 inches. Normal rainfall for May is 4.16 inches.
BALTIMORE —Trainers Homer Pardue and Lucien Laurin agreed Friday that the 97th running of the Preakness will be Riva Ridge’s moment of truth in his bid to become racing’s first Triple Crown winner in 24 years. “If he wins Saturday, he’ll win the Belmont easy,” said Pardue, trainer of No Le Hace, runner-up to Riva Ridge in the Kentucky Derby and considered to be one of his main rivals in the 1 3/16-mile Preakness at Pimlico.
20 Years Ago
May 20, 2002
Three competitors gave the uninitiated an overview of the rules of the game of “ringer” during the Maryland State Marbles Tournament, held in a park in Middletown on Saturday.
Dr. Richard J. Volpe opened Hood College’s graduation ceremony Saturday morning with a degree of levity when he addressed the parents, friends and families of the 352 graduates. You too are going to get a degree — a degree of relief that this is finally over,” said Dr. Volpe, the college’s president.
