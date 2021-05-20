100 Years Ago
May 20, 1921
John D. Hendrickson, a leading merchant of Frederick, and who has for years conducted The Model, a dry goods store, died last evening at his home on West Second street at 10:05 o’clock. He was 66 years old. He had been seriously ill for nearly three months.
Grand Master Saul Praeger of Cumberland, the newly elected head of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows in this state, yesterday issued a call for a meeting of the building commission and the board of grand officers to be held in Frederick Saturday. The meeting is called for the purpose of selecting a site for the proposed Odd Fellows’ home for orphans and aged members.
50 Years Ago
May 20, 1971
About 150 members of United Fire Company voted unanimously to approve John Howard’s application, making him the first active black fireman in the city’s four companies. In the county, of 22 companies, George Davis of New Market is the only other active black volunteer fireman. Another exception was Libertytown, which had a black fire policeman, but Robert Dorsey is no longer active, a Libertytown Fire Company spokesman said. When asked why no other blacks have been approved as firemen, a paid fireman, Jesse Ward, said, “None has ever applied before John.”
If a man were told he had the perception of a plant, chances are he might not take it as a glowing compliment. But according to a polygraph expert who has done extensive research into the plant “psyche,” he should. Cleve Backster, who specialized in the polygraph, or lie detector, with the CIA, explained how he discovered that plants have not only acute perception but also emotions during a lecture last night at Hood College.
The faculty of Linganore High School Wednesday afternoon presented a memorial to the school library in the name of Francis William (Billy) Hahn, a history teacher who died of a heart attack at the age of 28, almost three years ago.
20 Years Ago
May 20, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
