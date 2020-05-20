100 Years Ago
May 20, 1920
Through an agreement among the dry goods merchants of the city, their stores will be closed this afternoon at 3 o'clock in time to permit their clerks and employees to see the Blue Ridge League opener here. It is understood that other stores, plants and factories have adopted a like plan.
Unconscious of any danger, little three-year-old Milton Raun, son of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Raun, East Third street, was snatched from death yesterday afternoon by 14-year-old Arthur Kolb, Baltimore and Ohio avenue. The little Raun boy was playing on the track of the Baltimore and Ohio railroad, near the station. The little tot was throwing pebbles across the track while the 4:10 o'clock train was rapidly bearing down on him. The Kolb lad was standing nearby and seeing the threatening death of Raun, darted across the tracks and grabbed up the infant and carried him to safety none too soon for the train moved by as he stood the frightened little fellow on his feet.
50 Years Ago
May 20, 1970
A group of scientists who formed a permanent organization to combat pollution after Earth Day has planned a Save The Earth Week. The Save The Earth Committee, formed after many students lost interest in the pollution battle after the Earth Day activities, has even induced the County Commissioners to proclaim May 22 to 28th as Save The Earth Week in Frederick County.
A request for a waiver of the off-street parking requirement, which was presented by a relocating Frederick business, was considered by the Board of Zoning Appeals Tuesday. The case was brought by Bowers Lumber Company, represented before the city board by G. Hunter Bowers Jr., vice president of the firm. Bowers requested a waiver of off-street parking for property on the northwest corner of Sixth and East streets. The company is moving to that location from Carter and East Patrick streets. The move is necessary because of the planned Post Office expansion.
20 Years Ago
May 20, 2000
There is a chance the West Nile virus could strike the Frederick area and state and local officials are taking measures to prevent an outbreak. "We have the type of mosquito that can carry the virus," said Charles Gillis, supervisor of environmental health services for Frederick County. "Now it is a question of whether it was a freak incident in New York or do we have a residual virus on the East Coast." The virus, harbored in the bodies of sick birds and transferred to humans by mosquitos killed five people and sickened 38 in the New York area last year. Symptoms of the West Nile virus are a fever, persistent headache and other flu-like symptoms.
An unidentified man was shot in the side late Friday night as he drove over the Green Bridge on Md. 17 just south of Middletown. A dispatcher at Frederick County Central Alarm said the man, whose age and hometown were not released at press time, was driving on the bridge over Catoctin Creek at about 10:30 p.m. when a gunshot came through the door of his vehicle and hit him.
Staying cool will be a little easier for visitors to Greenbrier State Park this summer. The Department of Natural Resources State Forest and Park Service has announced the reopening of the park's 42-acre lake, which had been closed to swimming last summer due to low water levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.