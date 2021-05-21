100 Years Ago
May 21, 1921
While Mr. and Mrs. Chas. Beard, of Thurmont, were away from their home, burglars entered the premises. It is said that when Mrs. Beard went home about 10 o’clock, she noticed flashes from a flashlight in the house. She entered by the side door, and the robbers fled by way of the front door. After investigating, it was found that Mr. Beard’s best suit of clothes was gone, along with Mrs. Beard’s fur coat and a $10 bill that had been left in the coat. Tracks of a buggy thought to have been used by the thieves were followed up the mountain road, but so far, no trace has been found of the stolen property.
Word was received here Thursday that the body of Guy Austin Smith, formerly of Walkersville who died of pneumonia while in the service in France, on Oct. 3, 1918, will be brought here for burial. The body will arrive in Hoboken, N.J., today, from where it will be buried in Mount Hope Cemetery, Woodsboro. Mr. Smith was born and reared in Walkersville and is the son of the late James W. Smith.
Two made narrow escape from serious injury, and three buildings were destroyed yesterday afternoon when a solution of carbolic acid and gasoline, used for fumigating chicken houses on the farm of Otto Beall, near Creagerstown, exploded and ignited. The fire extended from the chicken house to a summer kitchen and to an ice house, adjoining.
50 Years Ago
May 21, 1971
Congressman Goodloe E. Byron will present a number of geese and swans to the City of Frederick in ceremonies in Baker Park. The fowl will be presented to Mayor Paul E. Magaha for the park and Culler Lake and are the contribution of the National Fish and Wildlife Service. The presentation is a result of the efforts of the Rev. Francis E. Reinberger, pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, who contacted Byron several months ago, suggesting that more wildlife is needed for the park.
A 16-year-old was drowned Thursday in an abandoned quarry near Dickerson. State police in Montgomery County are still investigating the circumstances of the death. The teen and about 100 high school students were spending a “skip day” from school at the quarry, which is off limits and prohibited to trespassers, according to state police. Police said that stories of how he died are conflicting.
20 Years Ago
May 21, 2001
The moderate drought in Maryland may worsen in the weeks ahead, but the summer outlook calls for near-normal weather, the Climate Prediction Center said in major new reports.
Mount St. Mary’s College and Seminary awarded 393 bachelor’s and master’s degrees in its 193rd annual commencement exercises Sunday morning. Held in the Knott Arena, commencement featured an address from award-winning author Alice McDermott, who received an honorary doctorate degree from the school before she addressed the Class of 2001.
Hood College awarded 227 bachelor’s degrees and 149 master’s degrees. The commencement speaker was Maggie J. Brown, president of the Columbia Association in Columbia. “Your life has been one of extraordinary accomplishment ...,” said Hood College President Robert N. Funk in his introduction of Brown. “You became a scientist and excelled in a field few women, let alone African-American women, were able to enter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.