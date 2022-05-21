SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
May 21, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
May 21, 1972
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
May 21, 2002
Monocacy Valley Montessori School officials have settled on a building and are negotiating a lease with real estate agents, a move that could ensure that the county board of education gives its final stamp of approval to Maryland’s first charter school. School board members in March gave charter school organizers until May 15 to sign a lease and to fill 70 percent of the school’s first-year 108-student enrollment. The building is located at Trading Lane and Md. 26, and had previously housed the Frederick Trading Co.
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is preparing to give lie detector tests to hundreds of federal workers at two facilities where anthrax is stored, hoping to identify suspects in the letter attacks, a law enforcement official said Monday. Beginning in June, the government will administer the tests in workers at Fort Detrick and Dugway Proving Ground, Utah, about 85 miles southwest of Salt Lake City. The government will focus on workers who had expertise in preparing anthrax for use as a weapon and those who may have had access to it, said the official who spoke on anonymity.
The Catoctin softball and baseball teams each have advanced to today’s state semifinals, and they may be each other’s biggest fans. “It’s like one big family,” said Catoctin pitcher and first baseman Chris Kaleo. “In school it’s ‘Where are you playing today? Are you starting? Who’s pitching? How’s your record?’”
Marisa Danielle Moser of Middletown has been chosen by a panel of judges as the 2002 Frederick County Dairy Princess. Marisa, 16, lives on a dairy farm in the Middletown Valley among some of the most powerful dairy farmers. “This is what every farmer’s daughter dreams of. Every farmer wants his daughter to be a dairy princess, not a tomboy,” said Marisa’s father, Danny. The ceremony took place at the old Woodsboro Fire Hall Sunday evening.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
May 22, 1922
The first of a series of weekly Monday night dances to be held during the summer in the Brunswick Park Pavilion will take place May 22. Dancing from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Music by Frederick Select Orchestra. Mrs. Frith and Mrs. Krines, managers, and John Quinn and Frank Caniford, floor directors. Public cordially invited. Benefit of Fire Department.
Three people were hurt in an automobile accident on the Harpers Ferry road south of Feagaville Sunday evening. The automobile of William F. Brawn, Baltimore, a Marmon touring car driven by his son, skidded on the wet road as it was coming downhill and went over the bank into a small stream. The drop from the bank to the stream was five feet, and the windshield was shattered by the force of the fall.
Between $40,000 and $50,000, it is estimated, in Liberty bonds, War Savings Stamps and other securities, equivalent to cash, was stolen from twenty-five safe deposit boxes by yeggmen who robbed the Monrovia Bank, a branch of the Central Trust Company, early Saturday morning. The thieves entered the bank through a rear window, burned out the combination on the outer vault with acetylene torches, and forced and rifled the deposit boxes. No attempt was made to pen the safe containing the money, just inside the vault. The contents of every box was removed and examined. All securities equivalent to cash were taken, and the other papers were thrown on the floor.
50 Years Ago
May 22, 1972
A driver died in a 2:42 p.m. Saturday collision when he failed to grant right of way to another car at U.S. 15 and Md. 355 in Harmony Grove. The driver, Harold Coons, 79, W. Third St., was the fourth traffic fatality last week in the area. It rained every day, and 32 people were injured in 13 accidents.
The ownership of real property is one of the basic fundamental strengths of American society, realtor Paul E. Gaver, president of the Frederick County Board of Realtors, said today. This is evidenced by the fact that nearly seven of every 10 American families own their own homes, a record equaled by few nations in the world, he said. “This desire to own a piece of this great land of ours is growing, causing the emergence of new forms of ownership.” As examples, realtor Gaver cited condominium and cooperative buildings, which are common in major metropolitan centers, and are being developed in greater numbers in smaller cities and communities.
20 Years Ago
May 22, 2002
Frederick’s new top cop said he’s looking forward to taking the helm. Metropolitan Assistant Police Chief Kim Dine accepted Mayor Jennifer Dougherty’s offer Tuesday morning, and is expected to take over as chief of police in July.
The Frederick Board of Aldermen failed to reach an accord on budget cuts to avoid a tax hike at a special work session Tuesday afternoon intended to break the budget stalemate. The budget wrangling will continue tonight in another special meeting where the aldermen will try to put the tax rate and budget to a vote for a second time. The budget debate ended in deadlock May 16, when aldermen blocked Mayor Jennifer Dougherty’s 3-cent tax hike but failed to cut the corresponding $1 million in spending.
