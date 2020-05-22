100 Years Ago
May 22, 1920
Charles Wertheimer purchased at the Brentwood sale, Philadelphia, a few days ago, a two-year-old cow and calf, which were shipped on a truck to his farm, near Petersville. The cow is a daughter of King Korndyke-Sadie Bale. The transportation cost was $75.
A man, apparently about thirty years old, giving his name as Frederick Hill, escaped from the Brunswick lock-up several nights ago where he had been committed to be brought to this city the next day for the action of the grand jury on a charge of larceny. While the authorities are puzzled as to how he got out it is thought that a “buddy” outside furnished him with an instrument with which he unfastened the door. Hill was seen to hop from a freight train in the east bound yard wearing a pair of new shoes and carrying two pair under his arm.
50 Years Ago
May 22, 1970
The Board of Aldermen, with one exception, refused to endorse Mayor E. Paul Magaha’s proposed budget and killed a motion to have an ordinance drafted which would make the budget law.
They come only once every 17 years, and they’re only around for about six weeks, but they make their presence felt in short order. The 17-year locusts, the periodical cicadas, have appeared in Frederick County in the Thurmont area. Boring out of their holes in the ground in the morning, by the afternoon they had shed their “skins” and began the maturing process.
The newly-formed Braddock-Middletown Republican Club, one of three new GOP groups formed in the county in an attempt to work closer with the people in the individual communities, will hold a special meeting Monday at Middletown High School. Other area clubs have been organized at Yellow Springs, in March, and at Urbana, in April. These are in addition to the Frederick County Republican Club.
20 Years Ago
May 22, 2000
Dr. William P. Magee told the Mount St. Mary’s College and Seminary graduating class Sunday that love is “a decision to make someone else’s problems your problems.” Dr. Magee and his wife, Kathleen S. Magee, founders of Operation Smile, addressed the class during the 192nd commencement exercises at Mount’s Knott Arena. Bachelors of arts and bachelor of science degrees were awarded to 278 students.
Hood College’s Class of 2000 sat in the cold, gray morning light under a tent by the campus chapel Saturday morning and were welcomed to a changing economic and political world by U.S. Trade Representative Charlene Barshefsky. Mrs. Barshefsky told the 350 graduates that the United States and the world are facing challenges as Congress starts a debate Tuesday on whether to allow China to enter the World Trade Organization.
