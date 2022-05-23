100 Years Ago
May 23, 1922
After a check-up yesterday, as far as possible, of the valuables stolen from the safe deposit boxes of the Monrovia Bank, a branch of the Central Trust Company, by yeggmen early Saturday morning, it is believed that the loss will not exceed $25,000. A slight clue, which it is hoped will result in the capture of the thieves and the recovery of the stolen valuables, is in the hands of a detective. About two weeks ago, two strangers arrived in the town in an automobile and parked their car across from the bank. One entered the bank, asked change for a $50 note. The manner and appearance of the man aroused suspicion, and the number of the license tag on the car was taken. It was a Pennsylvania license.
Weekend fights and brawls occurring throughout the county are giving the various magistrates plenty of work to dispose of them. George Mintzer, Burkittsville, will stand trial this afternoon before Justice John Lloyd, Petersville, on the charge of assault and battery on a two-year-old child of Luther Reeder. A stone hurled at Reeder by Mintzer is alleged to have struck the child whom Reeder, it is said, was holding in his arms. Deputy Sheriffs Charles W. Smith and Allen Bartgis made the arrest.
A concoction of alcohol and root beer set Mary Ivory “wild” on Friday night, and the result was that Mary paid another visit to police court on Saturday night. Mary, so she said, was about to go to the aid of a sick daughter in Pennsylvania when she decided to visit at a home in this city before taking her leave. Mary was reminded by the judge that she seemed to have a sick daughter somewhere every time she appeared in police court.
50 Years Ago
May 23, 1972
State police jailed a 25-year-old man for allegedly shooting his younger brother in the shoulder with a German Luger pistol Monday at their Rocky Ridge home during an argument.
The Maryland Human Relations Commission has ordered a Carroll County restaurant, in Keymar, to pay $250 damages for refusing to serve a black customer who had gone to the establishment as a discrimination “tester.”
Mount Airy’s town policeman of the past nine years, Morley W. Harrison, died unexpectedly Monday at his home. He would have been 62 today, May 23. Mr. Harrison was recently reappointed as the town policeman. More recently, however, he suffered a heart condition and underwent surgery for an aneurism. He had shown marked improvement. His death was unexpected.
20 Years Ago
May 23, 2002
After rescue workers wrangled with the problem of trying to fish a deer out of Carroll Creek for more than an hour and a half Wednesday night, Callan Hahn did the obvious thing. He jumped in. Mr. Hahn, who works for Catoctin Wildlife Preserve and Zoo, was one of three people Frederick police called to rescue the deer.
Cancer is a “nasty disease” that affects everybody, says Tony “Cart Man” Ballard. On Wednesday, the golfer finished his 48-course, 48-state tour of the continental United States, undertaken to raise money for brain cancer research. “Nobody gave me a chance to pull it off, but here I am, 48 days later,” said Mr. Ballard, who left his home in Falls Church, Va., on April 5 to play 18 holes of golf at one course each day in every one of the states he visited. He completed his round of golf at Worthington Manor Golf Club in Urbana.
