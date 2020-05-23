100 Years Ago
May 23, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
May 23, 1970
The annual Frederick County Horse Show, featuring many of the first Arabians and Morgans in the East, is underway at Conoy Club Show Grounds in Barnesville, sponsored by the Frederick Jaycees. There are 67 classes in this two-day beauty and intelligence contest for the many magnificent animals quartered at Conoy.
The Frederick Spires, who were rained out in their scheduled opener last Sunday against Fairland, will try to get the season under way again this Sunday against the D.C. Printers at McCurdy Field. The Spires will not be at full strength for the game because starting left fielder Phil Rannenberger has Reserve duty.
20 Years Ago
May 23, 2000
The outdoor air quality in Frederick County received an “F” for smog according to an American Lung Association study scheduled for release today. The report, “State of the Air 2000,” says the health of 132.5 million Americans, including the nearly 180,000 residents of Frederick County, s potentially at risk due to dangerous levels of ozone, particularly during the summer months.
At top speeds of 40 mph, 50 antique cars will be winding their way through Frederick County during this year’s Antique Automobile Club of America Reliability Tour.
The ongoing tiff between Frederick city and county over Monocacy Boulevard seemed headed to court as Frederick Mayor Jim Grimes threatened to sue on Friday. A few hours later, he changed his mind. The latest round involved an accounting move by the Frederick County Commissioners to release $666,000 that had been budgeted for the project.
