100 Years Ago
May 24, 1920
John J. Brown, 809 N. Bentz street, has a freak egg which was laid by a Buff Orpington hen. Contrary to nature, the egg is about the size of pigeon egg and has a small “knob” attached to it.
Justice Younkins, of Weverton, aroused from his slumbers late at night by the arrest of John Harrison, Sandy Hook, charged with disorderly conduct, leaned from the window of his bed chamber, attired in his night robe, and fixed the bond of the prisoner at $500. He swore Harrison’s bond as he leaned from the window. While the proceeding was described as unique, it is said it was entirely legal. Harrison allegedly poured a pan of water over a young woman, who it is charged, made derogatory remarks about some of the women of the Harrison family.
Mrs. O.E. Neikirk, Boonsoro, may lose an eye as the result of an accident. While housekeeping, a carpet tack struck her in the eye.
A pole snapping off was the cause of an accident to Oliver Turner, Bethel, on Friday morning. Turner, with another lineman of the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company, was working on a pole line owned by the city, which runs up to the old receiver. The two workmen were stringing wire on this line when the one on which Turner was working snapped off and the lineman fell about ten feet. The pole and the workman struck the ground about the same time, but Turner managed to stay clear of the timber and was not seriously injured.
50 Years Ago
May 24, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
May 24, 2000
Good Morning! “The government expands to absorb revenue, and then some.” — Tom Wicker
Frederick County residents will see a 24-cent increase in the property tax rate and a healthy increase in income taxes as a result of action by the county commissioners Tuesday at Winchester Hall. Along with the tax hikes, the commissioners approved a flat $25 tax credit to ease the effect of the property tax increase on low-income homeowners.
Out of the 46 men Brad Dorsey has helped through a responsible fathers’ group, only three ever had their fathers involved in their lives. “When fathers are not involved, (the children) tend to move in directions such as crime, drugs or pregnancy,” Mr. Dorsey said. The program is part of Frederick Families First, a nonprofit group dedicated to maintaining safe and stable families.
