100 Years Ago
May 24, 1922
Dolly Wills, aged about four years, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Wills, was badly injured shortly before noon Tuesday when she fell from the rear balcony of the home on West Fifth street. How the child fell from the porch to the ground, a distance of 15 or 20 feet, is not known. It is believed, however, that she lost her balance while hanging over the railing and fell. She plunged headlong to the ground, the full force of the blow being against her stomach.
Paul Baker, son of Mr. Frank Baker, of near Middletown, while climbing up in the hay mow, fell when a rung in the ladder broke and cracked a bone in his left arm. Edward Rudy, of near Middletown, is walking with the aid of a cane, due to an injury to his foot when the tractor became unruly.
Arrangements are being made for the presentation of certificates to those who have completed the 7th grade work in the schools of Frederick city and county. The exercises will be held in the City Opera House on June 9 at 2 o’clock, when the pupils of all the seventh grades throughout the county will assemble there. Much interest is being taken throughout the county in the exercises, which will form a sort of prelude to the High School commencements, which will be held during the week of June 11.
50 Years Ago
May 24, 1972
State officials toured the county district court in Frederick Tuesday with the county commissioners to discuss new lease terms and renovation of the present crowded quarters in the basement of the courthouse.
American Postal Workers Union members have begun picketing post offices across the country, but the local union has voted not to picket. Picketing to protest unfair treatment by management began Tuesday and will continue through Thursday. The pickets will not stop postal workers from working nor will they stop the public from entering postal buildings. Local union president Casper F. Betson said the American Postal Workers are as fed up with the treatment and kind of service given the public as the public is. “The deterioration of the mail service is a great problem, and we are as fed up as the public, and we know how to correct this,” Betson said.
20 Years Ago
May 24, 2002
A second round of water restrictions in Frederick was postponed because recent rains have replenished the Monocacy River basin, Mayor Jennifer Dougherty announced Thursday. “We will continue to monitor all the drought indicators and still expect to have to implement tighter restrictions later this summer,” Ms. Dougherty said in a news release announcing the proposed restrictions.
A Frederick youth hiding from police since the Monday night shooting of a man was captured in the city by undercover officers conducting surveillance in the area where the crime occurred late Wednesday, Frederick police said. Steven Stone was arrested on attempted second-degree murder charges about 11:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Chapel Alley after a foot chase and search, police said. Police sealed off the area and called in a K-9 team from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office to help track the suspect. The suspect was found hiding in the bushes.
