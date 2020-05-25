100 Years Ago
May 25, 1920
The wave of price-cutting which seems to be sweeping the retail trade over the entire country has struck Frederick. About a week ago one store cut all of their prices 10 percent and recently several more stores announced that they would reduce their prices ranging from 10 to 25 percent. The Post today is carrying advertisements of several local stores in which the advertisers announce their reduction prices.
In Frederick county the Maryland National Guard recruiting campaign is to reach into every district, no matter how remote or isolated. The drive is to have a social phase. On Friday night, a “militia hop” will be held at the Frederick Armory. The city and county residents, everybody, are the invited guests. It is also to be free. The function is being held under the auspice of the county campaign committee and the Woman’s Auxiliary.
Local officials are on the alert for Grover Cleveland Bergdoll, draft dodger and Federal convict who was recently sentenced to serve five years in government prison for desertion from the army, and who escaped on Friday last in Philadelphia. Reports have been current in other cities that Bergdoll was headed for Maryland, and there was one report in circulation that he had $150,000 cached in the mountains near here. From Hagerstown it was reported that a number of persons had gone into the mountainous sections of Washington county to search for the $150,000 Bergdoll was reported to have secreted somewhere in this part of the state.
50 Years Ago
May 25, 1970
Seventy-eight students were graduated from Frederick Community College in ceremonies Sunday night at Governor Thomas Johnson High School auditorium. In addition to those graduating after two years of study at FC, five student received certificates for work done at the community college.
High winds and destructive hailstorms hit Frederick County Sunday afternoon, causing extensive property damage and dumping 3 inches of rain. Violent winds struck the area from Thurmont east and two county roads, Boyers Mill and Meadow, were closed while road clears cleared the area of fallen trees. Electric power was out for several hours in the Ceresville area as approximately 30 men worked to restore power to the hard hit area.
Rep. J. Glenn Beall Jr., Miss Harriet Kolb and W. Meredith S. Young, head of the Fredericktown Bank and Trust Company, cut the ribbon officially opening the new bank offices on North Market Street. Miss Kolb is the oldest stockholder in the company. The “ribbon” consisted of 142 dollar bills. The first lucky people attending the opening got “free samples,” new pennies inside miniature glass jugs.
20 Years Ago
May 25, 2000
High school students may have to take more courses to earn a diploma if the Frederick County Board of Education adopts the recommendations of its graduation requirements committee. Students would have to take a fourth math course and two additional classes in English, math or social studies, among other subject areas, according to Dr. Henry Bohlander, director of county high schools and chairman of the graduation requirements committee.
Greeting Commissioner Terre Roy Rhoderick on Wednesday were a couple of e-mail messages supporting his vote for tax increases on Tuesday. A couple others opposed his votes. His voice mailbox, he said, had a message supporting him and a message opposing him. “The community’s divided just like the board on what the solution to the problem was,” Mr. Rhoderick said. On Tuesday, he was part of a three-commissioner majority imposing healthy increases in property and income taxes.
