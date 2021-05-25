100 Years Ago
May 25, 1921
Trouble between the Shankle and Perkins families resulted in the arrest of Mrs. Edith Shankle, who is charged with assaulting Miss Catherine Perkins. It seems that Mrs. Shankle and the Perkins family are neighbors in Derrs Alley but for some reason do not get along neighborly. A day or two ago, according to testimony, Mrs. Shankle swept some dirt in front of the Perkins home. Miss Perkins at once swept the dirt back to the door of Mrs. Shankle, and words ensued. In short time, the two came together. Mrs. Shankle claimed that Miss Perkins pulled her hair, and Miss Perkins said that Mrs. Shankle dealt her a hard blow to the face. Mrs. Shankle was found guilty and was fined $10.
The legal standards adopted by the various states to protect children from the hazards of too-early employment are shown by a chart recently issued by the United States Department of Labor through the Childrens’ Bureau. In all except four states, the minimum age for work, at least in factories, is high as 14 years, and seven states have an age minimum of 15 or 16 years. For work in mines, the general minimum age standard is 16, but 10 states will permit the employment of boys 14 years of age, and six have no minimum age for such work.
50 Years Ago
May 25, 1971
The Board of Education Monday morning asked the county commissioners to fund $744,000 of the $1.9 million tentatively cut from the fiscal 1972 school budget request.
Today’s Maryland farm worker has all the attributes of a skilled technician, in contrast to his “country cousin” of yesteryear. Wider use of sophisticated equipment such as mechanical vegetable harvesters, automatic materials handling systems and new animal health practices have accelerated the need for workers with technical know-how.
20 Years Ago
May 25, 2001
The multi-state region that supplies power to local customers has enough electricity-generating capacity to last at least the next five years, an official with Allegheny Power said Tuesday. The utilities have power reserves of 12 percent to 18 percent more than average demand, said Karl Pfirrmann, vice president of systems, planning and operations for Allegheny Power. He spoke at a Frederick County Chamber of Commerce meeting convened to discuss power needs.
Two former Frederick County baseball players — Eric Wyatt of Thomas Johnson and John West of Catoctin — received all-conference honors as players at their respective colleges. Wyatt, a senior at St. Joseph’s University, was named second-team All-Atlantic 10. West, a junior at Virginia Tech, was named to second team All-Big East.
