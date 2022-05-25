100 Years Ago
May 25, 1922
New York, May 24 — Sam Johnson, the “human locomotive,” who recently ran to Boston in 46 hours, left today [Wednesday] with a letter from Mayor Hylan to President Harding. He expects to reach Washington Friday noon.
Announcement was made Tuesday by the Central Trust Co. of Maryland, a branch of which at Monrovia was robbed early Saturday morning, that a reward of $500 would be paid to the person or persons advancing information leading to the recovery of the stolen securities or any part thereof or for the arrest and conviction of the robbers.
50 Years Ago
May 25, 1972
The “Award of Merit,” highest honor bestowed by the National Red Cross, was presented Wednesday night to Lt. Gene Capino of Eastalco Aluminum Company’s security service “for selfless and humane action in saving the life of an automobile accident victim.” Lt. Capino and Miss Susan Nagle, the 14-year-old girl whose life he saved, were among those attending a testimonial dinner at the Town & Country Restaurant. Miss Nagle was critically injured last March when crossing the road to board her school bus. The worst feared, she was unconscious and not breathing. “Mr. Capino could have driven away when Susan was injured saying, ‘I’m not going to get involved.’ But he didn’t. He was trained in first aid and acknowledged his obligation. For this we do him honor,” said J. Milton Brunk, president of the Frederick County Chapter of the Red Cross.
The revised draft master plan for the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Park is being presented to the public, and Frederick Countians will have an opportunity to learn of it and land acquisition policies first hand at a meeting at Brunswick Senior High School on June 7. Frederick County residents voicing concerns, particularly property owners facing loss of their holdings through land condemnation, are expected to demonstrate their opposition at the Brunswick meeting.
20 Years Ago
May 25, 2002
The archives for this date are not available.
