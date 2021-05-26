100 Years Ago
May 26, 1921
D. Marshall Schroeder and Marshall Staub, this city, were tossed from the automobile in which they were riding on Monday night, when it skidded on the wet highway at a point about two miles west of Frederick. In rounding a curve, application of brakes caused the car to turn at right angles to the road, with the two men seen tumbling from the machine.
More state policemen to patrol the state highways and punishment for individuals who are responsible for accidents resulting in death, Automobile Commissioner E. Austin Baughman said yesterday, are the best remedies for the increasing number of fatal and serious automobile accidents on Sundays. The problem, as Commissioner Baughman sees it, is to enforce the law and mete out punishments, which will effectually discourage recklessness on the part of motorists.
Frederick is described as “beautiful as a dream” in an article in last week’s issue of the Saturday Evening Post, written by Nina Wilcox Putnam. In describing the entrance into Frederick, the writer said: “We rounded a curve and came onto what I first took to be a big set for a costume picture but which was actually the town of Frederick, Maryland.”
50 Years Ago
May 26, 1971
The summer thunderstorm season started off with a bang Tuesday evening, when good old Mother Nature let loose with 1.27 inches of rain within two hours. About an hour before the rain began, heavy winds blew down the top of a tree on the 100 block of Clarke Place, blocking one lane of traffic. As the rains came down, a glittering sun broke in and out of the clouds in the western sky, and double rainbows of aqua, golden red colors arched over the eastern horizon.
Maryland’s first statewide lower court system will begin July 5, replacing a hodgepodge of lesser courts including Trial Magistrate’s Court in Frederick County. Comprising the new Maryland District Court system will be 42 judges (at just under $26,000 per year), who will be appointed by Gov. Marvin Mandel to serve with the 36 lawyer-judges now on the Baltimore Municipal Court and the Peoples Courts of Anne Arundel, Prince George’s, Montgomery and Wicomico counties.
20 Years Ago
May 26, 2001
Good Morning! Power does not corrupt men; but fools, if they get into a position of power, corrupt power.” — George Bernard Shaw
When a Frederick man wrote to Tom Brokaw, little did he realize his letter would be included in a book. Harold Hart said he was surprised when he received an autographed copy of “An Album of Memories.” The note Mr. Hart wrote to his mother while he was being held prisoner also is included. He graduated from Hagerstown High School in the morning, then left for the U.S. Army Air Corps in the afternoon. It was 1941, and the young Hart had aspirations of becoming an aircraft mechanic.
Two friends of Charles Andrew Williams want to get the word out that “it’s just not cool” to pick on others. Danielle Doswell and Danny Strakonsky, both Brunswick High School freshmen, have started an anti-bully campaign they hope will give strength to students being picked on in school. Their efforts are being supported by an anonymous backer of www.friendsofandyw.org, a website dedicated to fighting bullying in schools and Mr. Williams’ trial as an adult in the shooting deaths of two Santana High School students in Santee, Calif., where Mr. Williams was living. Before moving to California, the family lived in Knoxville, near Brunswick.
