100 Years Ago
May 26, 1920
Deserted on the day she was married is the allegation made by Mrs. Bertha E. Rowe in a bill of complaint filed for a divorce from her husband, Carl E. Rowe. Records at the courthouse do not show a case where divorce proceedings were instituted so soon after a couple were married. The petition alleges that Mr. and Mrs. Rowe were married April 23, 1917, at Burkittsville, by Rev. Lloyd Anderson, a Reformed minister. The complainant then set forth that he deserted and abandoned her on the same day and that they have not lived together since.
The store of Wisotzkey Bros. Thurmont was entered some time Monday night and $50 in cash was stolen.
Crashing into the rear of an automobile with his bicycle as he was returning from Braddock Heights Monday. Walter Phebus, son of Alderman Elmer McClellan Phebus was hurled in the air as high as the top of the car. He landed in the middle of the State road and was rendered unconscious. He sustained severe cuts about the lower part of his face and his left hand was badly cut and bruised. A jinx seems to be following Phebus, this being the third accident that has befallen him within the last couple of weeks.
50 Years Ago
May 26, 1970
The Frederick County school system faces its first cutbacks in personnel if budget cuts amounting to more than $2 million stand as indicated by the Board of County Commissioners. Thirty areas where cuts will be felt were listed Monday morning by the office of Superintendent of Schools John L. Carnochan Jr. and included the laying off of some 12-month professional personnel (during the summer months) among whom are football coaches and guidance counselors.
Leaders of the Frederick County Americanism Group clashed verbally with members of the Frederick Vietnam Moratorium Committee at the marshalling area for the Americanism Parade on Sunday afternoon. The result: The Vietnam committee failed to march in the parade route after being told it must strip itself of all identification and signs and carry only an American flag.
20 Years Ago
May 26, 2000
A 16-screen theater, restaurants, a hotel and retail stores will be included in Westview Entertainment and Retail Complex, a 200,900-square-foot shopping center on 20 acres at Md. 85 and Crestwood Boulevard just south of Frederick. The Frederick County Planning Commission recently discussed the project, but took no action.
Local residents are upset that because of a lack of employees, autopsies are no longer being performed at the state Animal Health Laboratory in Frederick. The lab on Rosemont Avenue, which performs autopsies on animals and tests their blood, lacks a director, pathologist and two scientists. In addition, a junior pathologist is off from work, recovering from surgery. Lab pathologist Dr. Jerry Quance, who has been acting as director since the last director retired a year ago in February has resigned, effective next Tuesday.
