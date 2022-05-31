100 Years Ago
May 27, 1922
Plans are practically completed for a four days’ celebration beginning Tuesday of the 175th anniversary of the old Monocacy Reformed church and the 200th anniversary of the founding of the village of Monocacy, about one mile south of Creagerstown. The celebration will be held in St. John’s church, Creagerstown.
Cherries, the Frederick county variety, have made their appearance in very limited quantities. Thirty-five cents per quart was the price asked for the first lot that were sold. Oldest inhabitants cannot recall when cherries brought such a fancy price.
Railroads serving Frederick have joined with hundreds of other railroads in the United States and Canada today in displaying posters on their property at various points, which will serve to inaugurate the “Careful Crossing Campaign,” conducted under the auspices of the American Railway Association. The purpose of the campaign is to eliminate accidents at highway crossings by instilling into the public and the railroad employees by educational methods an appreciation of the danger of carelessness at such points.
The union meeting Sunday evening at 7:30 in the Lutheran church promises to be a great outpouring of citizens to give a Frederick son, William Tyler Page, a fitting welcome home. Mr. Page attained national fame as the author of “The American’s Creed.”
50 Years Ago
May 27, 1972
Police in 13 states are searching for a man who abducted a 20-year-old Frederick housewife at knife-point on South Market Street Friday evening and forced her to go as far as Randallstown, where she managed to escape and call state police. Police said the woman’s car was stopped in traffic at approximately 5:15 p.m. when a man armed with a knife forced his way into the vehicle and took control. En route to Randallstown, the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run accident.
June 1 marks the end of the contest sponsored by Frederick County Landmarks Foundation to find a design that will appear to landmarks throughout the county. If you think that’s a few, contemplate these statistics: As of the present moment, there are 2,100 buildings of historic or architectural importance listed by the Maryland Historic Trust survey of the area. The landmark design can be of any shape (round, triangular, square, etc. See your nearest road signs.). Originality counts. The idea is important, not your artistic ability. The response to date has not been large, which means your chances to go down in history are even greater. Why put it off? Your design could be going up ... all over the county.
20 Years Ago
May 27, 2002
This date was Memorial Day. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.
