100 Years Ago
May 27, 1920
Plans are being made for the annual “old folks” meeting in the United Brethren church, Myersville, Rev. H.E. Crone, pastor, which will be held June 6. An afternoon and morning service will be held this year for the first time and the arrangements are being made, by a committee of which George E. Castle is chairman, for a very interesting occasion. H.E. Hammel, near Myersville, 88 years old, will sing a solo in “dutch” and Davis Summers, of Myersville, 80 years old, is also down for a solo.
A five-passenger Chevrolet automobile, 1919 model, belonging to Maurice Sclar, of the Reliable Junk Company, carrying a Maryland license No. 65-196, was stolen from in front of the Empire Theatre shortly before 9 o’clock last night. Mr. and Mrs. Sclar drove to the theater at about 8:30 o’clock and after parking their car in front of the building went in to the movie show. About ten minutes later Mr. Sclar came out and walked across the street to Greenawalt’s drug store and purchased an ice cream cone. On his return he noticed that his car had disappeared and a hurried investigation developed that the machine had been taken away unauthorized.
Considerable road improvement is underway in the locality of Emmitsburg which will greatly facilitate traffic when completed. A part of the program is to improve Main street east from the fountain. This improvement, if secured, will be substantial benefit to the town and influential means are being employed to include this in the system of road work that is now in progress. About fifty men, in three gangs, are at work making an improved road from the Maryland and Pennsylvania state line toward Gettysburg.
50 Years Ago
May 27, 1970
Frederick County schools are closed to students today as a result of a decision last night by the Frederick County Teachers’ Association to hold a one-day “budget study” day beginning at 8:30 this morning. Superintendent of Schools John Carnochan announced that schools would be closed to students but that today would be a working day for teachers, after the FCTA decision was made last night. Carnochan said teachers who attend school will be paid, but that pay will be withheld from those who do not attend.
When is a mobile home NOT a mobile home? When it is 65 feet long, 12 feet wide, and most especially when the wheels have been removed and the structure is mounted on a permanent foundation. Frederick County Planner Larry Johnson gave a penetrating analysis of inherently conflicting or vague definitions and limitations in the current Zoning ordinance with respect to mobile homes, and advised chairman Walter Hahn, vice chairman Henry Lakin and William Browning, of the Zoning Board of Appeals that it behooved them to make a precedent-setting ruling.
Bandits broke into Webb’s Auto Body Shop in Woodsboro early Tuesday morning, stole an acetylene torch and oxygen tank, and used the equipment to rob the Woodsboro Post Office, according to State Police. The thieves gained $168.81 in cash and stamps and 288 blank money orders for their efforts.
20 Years Ago
May 27, 2000
A pilot was killed when his single-engine plane crashed and burned about a mile from his private airstrip off Ball Road. Amos Faux-Burhans, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene. The replica of a World War II IU-87 Stuka, a single-engine German bomber, burst into flames after it struck trees at the edge of a cornfield farmed by the Montgomery family, neighbors of Mr. Faux-Burhans.
Several hundred people are expected at Mount Olivet Cemetery on Monday either to attend a Memorial Day service or stop by on their own to place flowers on the graves. Ron Pearcey, Mount Olivet superintendent for the past 34 years, said the holiday honoring the military’s departed brings the highest number of visitors to the cemetery on South Market Street. Mother’s Day is a close second.
As planks and scaffolding envelop the St. John’s Roman Catholic Church steeple, downtown Frederick’s famed skyline has a new addition: a cloistered spire. The work is part of the church’s multimillion-dollar renovation that has seen new roofing, pews and lights, painting, a new restroom and sanctuary floor, the restoration of artwork and the addition of air conditioning. The scaffolding surrounding the steeple will be for crews to paint the spire and for lead paint removal, the Rev. Wayne Funk said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.