100 Years Ago
May 28, 1920
People who were not troubled with colds were using their handkerchiefs yesterday but for another purpose. The 84 degrees of heat that the official thermometer showed brought out all of the winter’s grouches. Men in their shirt sleeves, light gingham dresses for the other sex and a rush at the soda fountain are sure signs of a warm temperature. One test tube on Patrick street registered 93 degrees yesterday at 4:30 o’clock.
The infant, abandoned by its parents, Mr. and Mrs. Burgess Gosnell, which has been at the City Hospital, has been turned over to Miss Mary Munn, the local representative of the Children’s Aid Society. It could not be ascertained last night whether the child has been returned to its parents or placed in an institution. Miss Munn has been very much interested in the case and she will see that the very best that can possibly be done for the infant will be brought about.
The great American game has originally been surely a masculine pastime, but members of the weaker sex, especially Hood College Freshies and Sophs known a thing or two about clouting the sphere. Yesterday the Freshmen and Sophomores had the annual classic, a baseball game. They couldn’t be bothered about keeping an American Baseball Guide score, but the runs were tallied. Sixty-four college students encircled the bases for as many runs. The Sophs raced around the sack course 34 times, the Freshmen 30.
50 Years Ago
May 28, 1970
Frederick County teachers voted Wednesday night to return to school today but vowed to continue the fight for educational priorities established during a day-long budget study session. Teachers accepted a three point resolution proposed by the FCTA executive council that empowers the executive council to continue discussion with the commissioners.
“The Department of Interior today is formally endorsing our bills to establish the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Historical Park in Maryland and the District of Columbia — this represents a major breakthrough for conservation in America and the Potomac Valley,” Senator Charles McC. Mathias, Eighth District Congressman Gilbert Gude, and Sixth District Congressman J. Glenn Beall, jointly announced from Capitol Hill Wednesday. First will be to create the C&O National Historical Park and authorize the acquisition of 15,000 additional acres, bringing the total parkland to about 20,250 acres.
20 Years Ago
May 28, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
