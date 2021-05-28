100 Years Ago
May 28, 1921
Another link in the chain of historic associations surrounding Frederick and this vicinity will be added on Memorial Day, May 30, when “The Grove of the Golden Stars” at Braddock Heights will be dedicated under the auspices of Francis Scott Key Post No. 11 of the American Legion. This grove consists of a large number of Norway maple trees and was established several years ago by the Hagerstown and Frederick Railway Company and has now been set apart as a memorial to Frederick County’s fallen heroes of the World War.
Showing moving pictures of the manufacture and assembling of Ford cars and their testing and the practical work of the Fordson tractor on the farm, the Frederick Motor Co., this city, local agents for the Ford, staged a movie show in the Farmers Exchange building, Buckeystown, Thursday. Encouraged by the success of the movie plan, the company will put on shows at Burkittsville on Monday night, at Liberty on Wednesday night and at Walkersville on Friday night.
“Uncle Joe” Wailing, of Baltimore, formerly of Frederick, who is on a bike across the continent after spending the night in Hanover, left Thursday on his way to the Pacific Coast. He is accompanied by Alfred Weissman, 19 years old, also of Baltimore.
50 Years Ago
May 28, 1971
Frederick’s senior citizens will have more elbow room now that the Senior Fellowship Center has been given a large rent-free county office at 520 N. Market Street, (the old North Market Street School building). A spokesman for the commission on the aging said the new facilities will be a great improvement over the old location at 110 S. Court Street. No longer will members have to take their square dancing to the YMCA, or pack themselves uncomfortably for luncheons and card playing.
Darrell L. Minnick, son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard L. Minnick, was recently promoted to staff sergeant at Edwards AFB in California. Sgt. Minnick is a jet mechanic in the 6,515th Organizational Maintenance Squadron at Edwards and is assigned to the F-4E test project. The 1967 graduate of Governor Thomas Johnson High School enlisted in the Air Force in October of 1968.
20 Years Ago
May 28, 2001
This date was Memorial Day. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.
