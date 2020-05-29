100 Years Ago
May 29, 1920
After considerable trouble, Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker has rounded up several youngsters who have been helping themselves to brass and other junk at the Collins & Grossnickle yard on East Patrick street. The boys confessed that they had visited the yard at different times and after taking the junk had disposed of it to a city dealer.
President David Oland and members of the Board of County Commissioners partly completed an inspection of roads and bridges yesterday. More than a dozen bridges over creeks have been found to be in need of repairs and it is estimated that the total cost together with road improvements will probably reach $7,000 or $8,000.
50 Years Ago
May 29, 1970
Frederick City’s smoldering city dump off Gas House Pike may be nearing its end sooner than anticipated. The city has received orders from the State Department of Health to cease and desist from polluting the air with this dump. The city is moving toward a million dollar incinerator for disposing of burnable waste, with the unburnable to be disposed of in the landfill.
Unauthorized use of school telephones by students calling the County Commissioners to urge restoration of funds in the Board of Education Budget was halted abruptly Thursday. Use of the phones for this purpose was discovered by Principal Karl S. Manwiller of Governor Thomas Johnson High School. School authorities said the students began their telephone campaign after discussing Wednesday’s teachers’ budget study with a faculty member.
20 Years Ago
May 29, 2000
This date was Memorial Day. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.