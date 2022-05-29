100 Years Ago
May 29, 1922
Carrying a four-year-old child to safety at the Square Corner, George W. Nogle was struck Saturday evening by an automobile driven by J.E. Sulser, near Jefferson. The child was dropped, falling underneath the machine but fortunately escaped serious injury other than cutting its mouth badly. Nogle himself sustained severe bruises. Sulser was charged with reckless driving.
Preparations for the observance of Memorial Day tomorrow have been completed by special committees of the Francis Scott Key Post, American Legion, and by the American Legion Auxiliary. Members of both organizations have been instructed to meet at the Armory tomorrow afternoon at 1:30 o’clock to form for the parade. Special efforts have also been made to have the veterans of the Civil War and of the Spanish-American War to turn out and make the affair a union celebration in which the veterans of all wars will participate.
Work on the grounds of the Catoctin Country Club, west of Frederick, is being pushed forward rapidly. It was originally planned to remodel the dwelling on the farm and make it suitable to the needs of the club members. However, plans are now in the formation of erection of a modern clubhouse on the bungalow type. The old house has already been torn down, also the barn and other outbuildings on the premise. Construction of the four tennis courts is expected to be completed by Decoration Day. A temporary 8-hole golf course has been laid by F.W. Harnwell, and it is the expectation that the course will be ready for use by Tuesday. The permanent 9-hole course is being laid out by Arthur Goss, of Bedford Springs, Pa., a golf expert.
50 Years Ago
May 29, 1972
This date was Memorial Day. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a holiday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
May 29, 2002
Linganore High School’s mascot continues to be victorious over the Montgomery County man who crusades against Indian-related symbols in schools across Maryland. Richard Regan, of Kensington, whose effort to erase Linganore’s “Lancer” logo is backed by the Frederick County NAACP branch, lost his state appeal last week. But the ruling was on procedural grounds.
The change in the Yellow Springs Elementary School nickname from “Indians” to “Eagles” was made before Richard Regan started scrutinizing area schools, principal Gerald DeGrange said. It came about as the use of Indian names was under “discussion at the state board of education level,” he said. At the same time, he said, the school needed a new sign to replace the one in poor condition depicting the Indian.
About 50 protesters gathered Tuesday afternoon around the Ten Commandments monument in Frederick’s Memorial Park and sang “God Bless America” to demonstrate opposition to removing the religious marker. Recent challenges that the monument violates the First Amendment ban of state-sponsored religion are a “travesty” and an attempt to undermine the country’s religious heritage, the Rev. Luke J. Robinson told the crowd. The Rev. Robinson, of Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, and about nine other pastors from area black churches organized the demonstration to show elected officials the popular resolve to save the monument.
