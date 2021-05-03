100 Years Ago
May 3, 1921
Sunday was the coldest May 1 on record, according to the local weather prophet. Sunday’s high was 53, and the low was 47 overnight. It was a miserable day Sunday, rain falling practically the entire day. Late in the afternoon, the cork was placed in the rain barrel, and the rain stopped descending. It was cold the entire day, and many persons got their overcoats out of the cedar chest and made good use of them.
Anniversary day in the United Brethren Church of Frederick was observed Sunday with inspiring and largely attended services. It was the twentieth anniversary of the building of the present church structure. The church was very attractively decorated with an abundance of snowballs and other flowers.
50 Years Ago
May 3, 1971
Three Frederick-Hagerstown youths drowned Saturday morning in the Monocacy River near the Buckeystown Dam when the boat from which they were fishing capsized in approximately 10 to 12 feet of water. The bodies, discovered Saturday by two Silver Spring fishermen, were identified by Cpl. Carl Harbaugh of the Maryland State Police as Merhle Tyeryar, 17, Johnson Steinhaus III, 18, and Paul Derry, of Hagerstown. All were cousins.
Amtrak, the new government-backed train system, took over operation of the passenger service at midnight Friday and allowed lines to drop 182 passenger trains in an effort to cut losses. Old favorites such as the Wabash Cannon Ball and Nancy Hanks will run no more. Some trains had to add extra cars Friday to handle nostalgic rail buffs and former railroad employees.
20 Years Ago
May 3, 2001
Maryland School for the Deaf officials are planning a long-term, multi-million dollar project that will dramatically expand the campus and replace two existing buildings, MSD Superintendent James Tucker told community leaders at a presentation Wednesday. Mr. Tucker said he and other MSD officials want to build a new elementary classroom building with an attached residential cottage and a student support services wing.
A tax on beverage containers would help Frederick County pay for its financially troubled recycling program, County Commissioner John L. Thompson Jr. believes. He said he plans to ask the county’s delegation to sponsor the tax, which would be up to 5 cents per container. “If it’s adopted and enacted, it will be a better way to finance the cost of disposing and recycling solid waste,” he said.
