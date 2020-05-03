100 Years Ago
May 3, 1920
Flames up in the vicinity of the “Black Rock Hotel” near Pleasant Walk north of Myersville, a mountain fire, the most damaging of the season, was reported yesterday afternoon to have burned over about a square mile of valuable Frederick county timberland. No homes or farm buildings were damaged up until midnight. Homes near to the fire scene were those of William Brandenburg and William Cline. Neither of these properties were menaced, and will not be in damage unless the direction of the wind changes.
James A. Lewis, the nine-year-old son of Levin Lewis, near Middlepoint, fell from a four-hourse wagon loaded with crossties in Myersville Saturday afternoon and was run over by one of the wheels and internally injured. After given attention by Dr. Ralph Browning, Myersville, he was brought to the Frederick City Hospital yesterday afternoon. Last night he was resting comfortably and his condition was reported as favorable. While passing through Myersville, the boy attempted to climb on the “lazy board.” It is supposed that he lost his balance and fell landing directly in front of the rear wheel.
50 Years Ago
May 3, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
May 3, 2000
When students at North Frederick Elementary School need to go to the restroom, it can take some time. North Frederick has 766 students. Teachers often shepherd all their students to the restroom at one time and some of the 10 large restrooms feature only two stalls. Some restrooms have one stall plus a urinal, said school Principal Grason Jackson. Luckily for North Frederick students, the school is at the top of the school modernization project list, leading 33 other schools in the number of problems that must be fixed, features that should be modernized or space that needs expansion.
A Mount Airy parent’s effort to obtain seat belt protection for his son on county school buses was tossed out of Frederick County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Jimmy L. Finley sued the county earlier this year seeking more than $4 million in compensation, accusing the Frederick County Board of Education of endangering the safety of his son Garrett by not providing seat belts. Mr. Finley’s case was dismissed by Judge G. Edward Dwyer Jr. who said the suit failed to state a required legal cause of action.
