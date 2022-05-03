100 Years Ago
May 3, 1922
Forest fires in Maryland this year have been more numerous and more destructive than for 50 years, with the absence of rain making the situation all the more serious, according to State Forester F.W. Besley. Two mountains of the state — Sugar Loaf and Chimney Rock — both close to Frederick but on opposite sides of the city, have been swept by fires within the past month. Tens of thousands of acres have been burned over, and the loss will run into thousands of dollars.
Lax methods on the part of the parents were blamed by the father Tuesday for the wayward career of young Austin Harper, aged 10 years, when he was brought before Judge Worthington in the Juvenile court. Young Harper was arrested by policemen last week when he was caught in the act of rifling the cash register at the Fisher stove store on East Patrick street. The night the cash register at Fisher’s was robbed, the boy had been given permission by his father to go to the carnival on East Patrick street.
50 Years Ago
May 3, 1972
Sheriff Richard O. Baumgartner fired a part-time jail deputy Tuesday, making a total of three employees he has fired this week. Sheriff Baumgartner fired Jim Trout Tuesday, according to Trout. The sheriff dismissed Chief Deputy John Georgantis and Mrs. Verna Barber, a clerk, Monday. The three employees said Tuesday they believe they may have been fired to protect Sheriff Baumgartner in the event of a grand jury investigation. An investigation by the attorney general’s office and state police earlier this year probed alleged malfeasance, nonfeasance and misfeasance in office by Sheriff Baumgartner.
Although the State Roads Commission is dualizing U.S. 15, it has no plans to raze an abandoned colonial home in Harmony Grove that has become the target of vandals. Donald Abrams, of Bethesda, owns the property. A spokesman for him said the house, formerly the property of Dr. William Thomas, was occupied until January or February. Thieves have stolen a chandelier and some marble mantelpieces.
20 Years Ago
May 3, 2002
The Frederick Board of Aldermen on Thursday approved the sale of two sites for long-planned developments along Carroll Creek and also OK’d large contracts for an airport expansion and a traffic study. The aldermen, in unanimous votes, sold Carroll Creek sites B and C to One World LLC for $210,000 and $770,000. There was little official discussion and no public comment on the familiar plans.
As the search for Jahi Turner continues into the ninth day since the 2-year-old disappeared, conflicting stories are dominating the discussion of where and how he disappeared. The boy’s stepfather, Tieray Jones, claimed he was with the boy at Balboa Park in San Diego on April 25. Mr. Jones said he left the toddler for 15 minutes to get a soda — and when he returned the boy was gone. Police have allegedly discounted Mr. Jones’ story, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. Police were unable to find Jahi’s fingerprints in the park, and have concluded the boy was never there, according to the newspaper.
